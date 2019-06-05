What is The Lion King remake UK release date, what's the trailer and who's in the cast with Beyoncé?

Disney revealed in 2016 that it was working on a live-action "reimagining" of The Lion King - here's everything you need to know!

As the Lion King remake gets closer, now Disney have dropped a brand new trailer - and it finally features Beyoncé as Nala.

The 1994 classic is still one of Disney's most popular releases ever, so the upcoming live action has its job cut out to meet expectations.

Jungle Book director Jon Favreau is in charge of delivering the new version, and by the looks of the sneak-peek producers have given us, it’s shaping up to be one of the studio's biggest projects .

So here’s everything you need to know about The Lion King remake…

What is The Lion King's release date?

The Lion King is set to be released on July 19, 2019 which is 25 years after the first film was released.

Is there a trailer?

The newest teaser trailer for the film, released on Monday, is the first listen we’ve gotten of Beyoncé as the voice of Nala.

The scene sees Nala urging Simba to return home to Pride Rock and overthrow the rule of evil Scar to take his rightful place as king.

Fans will be pleased to see a hilarious glimpse of Timon and Pumbaa right at the end.

Disney also gave fans the official full trailer back in April which became the most-viewed video debut ever after racking up a massive 224.6 million views in just 24 hours.

The video features incredible footage of the African savannah filled with giraffes, antelopes, and zebras.

In the clip, Scar can be heard telling his nephew: “Life’s not fair is it, my little friend? While some are born to feast, others spend their lives in the dark, begging for scraps.”

Mufasa later offers some wisdom to his son, saying: “You must take your place in the circle of life.

“Everything you see exists together in a delicate balance.

“While others search for what they can take, a true king searches for what he can give.”

Who’s in the cast of Lion King?

Alongside Beyoncé as Nala, it was confirmed in February 2017 that Donald Glover would be voicing Simba in the movie.

Excitingly, James Earl Jones has also reprised his role as Mufasa, while Chiwetel Ejiofor is playing Scar and John Oliver is Zazu.

Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen will be playing iconic comedy duo Timon and Pumbaa and

Keegan-Michael Key (Kamari), John Kani as (Rafiki), Alfre Woodard (Sarabi), Florence Kasumba (Shenzi) and Eric Andre (Azizi) are also starring.

Is the Lion King plot the same as the original?

The general plot seems to be the same, with the official synopsis explaining the battle between Simba and his uncle Scar for King of Pride Rock.

It reads: "Simba idolises his father, King Mufasa, and takes to heart his own royal destiny. But not everyone in the kingdom celebrates the new cub’s arrival. Scar, Mufasa’s brother—and former heir to the throne—has plans of his own.

"The battle for Pride Rock is ravaged with betrayal, tragedy and drama, ultimately resulting in Simba’s exile. With help from a curious pair of newfound friends, Simba will have to figure out how to grow up and take back what is rightfully his."

Elton John will be singing on the Lion King remake. Picture: PA Images

What songs will be in The Lion King?

Fans will be glad to hear that Elton John has also confirmed he's reworking his classic songs, as well as potentially working on new ones.

The pop icon explained in February 2018: "There's going to be four of our songs in the film, from the original: 'Can You Feel The Love Tonight', 'Hakuna Matata', 'I Just Can't Wait To Be King' and 'Circle of Life',"