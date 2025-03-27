Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday full cast, release date, plot, trailer and who is missing

27 March 2025, 12:36

Marvel have announced the full cast of 'Avengers: Doomsday'
Marvel have announced the full cast of 'Avengers: Doomsday'. Picture: Marvel / Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Here's everything we know about Marvel's 2026 blockbuster 'Avengers: Doomsday', from the cast announcement to the trailer and which characters are not returning.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Marvel announced the full cast of Avengers: Doomsday on Wednesday, 26 March, alongside the news that the film is now in production.

From Chris Hemsworth returning as Thor, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Letitia Wright as Black Panther and Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, the film is full to the brim with Hollywood A-listers returning to play their super-counterparts.

The worlds of Avengers, The Fantastic Four, Thunderbolts and X-Men will integrate for the upcoming Marvel film, due to be released in May 2026, with Ian McKellen making a surprise appearance as Magneto, Pedro Pascal as Mr. Fantastic and Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova.

Avengers: Doomsday is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Phase Six, with a second Avengers film set to be released as part of the phase in 2027.

'Avengers: Doomsday' is now in production
'Avengers: Doomsday' is now in production. Picture: Marvel

Avengers: Doomsday full cast

The cast of Avengers: Doomsday was announced in the teaser trailer, released on March 26, where set-chairs were slowly revealed, each one with the name of the actor on it. The shot ended with Robert Downey Jr in his own seat. Here's the full confirmed cast list for 'Avengers: Doomsday' so far:

  • Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom
  • Chris Hemsworth as Thor
  • Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson
  • Danny Ramirez as the Falcon
  • Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes / The Winter Soldier
  • Paul Rudd as Scott Lang / Ant-Man
  • Tom Hiddleston as Loki
  • Letitia Wright as Shuri / Black Panther
  • Winston Duke as M’Baku
  • Pedro Pascal as Mr. Fantastic
  • Vanessa Kirby as Invisible Woman
  • Joseph Quinn as Human Torch
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing
  • Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova
  • David Harbour as Red Guardian
  • Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent
  • Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost
  • Lewis Pullman as Bob
  • Simu Liu as Shang-Chi
  • Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor
  • Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier
  • Ian McKellen as Magneto
  • Kelsey Grammer as Beast
  • Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler
  • James Marsden as Cyclops
  • Channing Tatum as Gambit
  • Rebecca Romjin as Mystique

Read more: Boy who saved sister from dog attack has dreams fulfilled as he visits Spider-Man set

Cast missing from Avengers: Doomsday

From the teaser trailer of 'Avengers: Doomsday', fans of the Marvel universe have been shocked to see some names, such as Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch, not confirmed for the upcoming film. Here's all the Marvel characters not (yet) confirmed for 'Avengers: Doomsday':

  • Tom Holland as Spider-Man
  • Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch
  • Chris Evans as Captain America
  • Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye
  • Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow
  • Hayley Atwell as Peggy Carter
  • Hugh Jackman as Wolverine
  • Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool
  • Jennifer Garner as Elektra
  • Wesley Snipes as Blade
  • Brie Larson as Captain Marvel
  • Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange
  • Teyonah Parris as Photon
  • Chris Pratt as Star-Lord
  • Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/The Hulk
Former Marvel stars such as Robert Downey Jr, Paul Rudd and Letitia Wright will return for 'Avengers: Doomsday'
Former Marvel stars such as Robert Downey Jr, Paul Rudd and Letitia Wright will return for 'Avengers: Doomsday'. Picture: Alamy

Avengers: Doomsday release date

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in the UK on May 1, 2026, with production for the film kicking off in March 2025.

Avengers: Doomsday trailer

You can watch the first teaser trailer of Avengers: Doomsday here:

Avengers: Doomsday | Now in Production

Avengers: Doomsday plot

The plot for Avengers: Doomsday is being kept under wraps, and Marvel have done well to keep all the details of the upcoming film a secret.

What we do know, however, is that Robert Downey Jr. will be returning to the Marvel Universe. Not as Iron Man (who we saw die in Avengers: Endgame) but as the villain of the film, Doctor Doom.

The announcement was made in July 2024 at SDCC, where Robert appeared on stage to confirm his new Marvel role.

Marvel Phase Six films

Avengers: Doomsday is the second film of Marvel's Phase Six, with the first hitting cinemas this year. Here's all the confirmed films in Phase Six so far:

The Fantastic Four: First Steps

  • Release date: July 25, 2025

Avengers: Doomsday

  • Release date: May 1, 2026

Untitled Spider-Man: No Way Home sequel

  • Estimated release date: July 31, 2026

Avengers: Secret Wars

  • Estimated release date: May 7, 2027

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The rumoured CBB cast has been revealed

Celebrity Big Brother line-up rumours revealed as start date announced

Dancing on Ice has been cancelled

Dancing on Ice axed for a second time after ratings plummet

Celebrity Big Brother will return in 2025

Celebrity Big Brother 2025: Start date, channel, time and cast revealed

The Celebrity Traitors UK cast and start date

Celebrity Traitors latest: Release date, cast and filming revealed

Gogglebox star Josh Tapper has wed his girlfriend Hannah

Gogglebox star Josh Tapper marries long-term girlfriend Hannah as family share sweet pictures
Celebrity Big Brother is returning in 2025.

When does Celebrity Big Brother 2025 start?

Trending on Heart

Gemma Collins showed off her two-stone weight loss

Gemma Collins proudly shows off two-stone weight loss after starting jabs

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have revealed they aren't the "perfect couple"

Stacey Solomon admits ‘we’re not a perfect couple’ as she opens up about arguments with Joe Swash
Veronica and Eliot tied the knot on MAFS Australia

Are MAFS Australia's Eliot and Veronica still together?

Married at First Sight

Duffy has returned to her fans in a TikTok video

Duffy is seen for the first time in 10 years after kidnapping horror

Ed Sheeran's new single is titled Azizam

What does 'Azizam' mean? Ed Sheeran explains Persian lyrics

Music

Lady Gaga has announced The MAYHEM Ball tour

Lady Gaga The Mayhem Ball tour dates, venues, tickets and prices revealed

Music

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together?

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together?

Married at First Sight

Robbie and Danny Dyer

Robbie Williams talks "absolute thrill" of duetting with Danny Dyer: "It makes no sense on paper!"
MAFS Australia's Jacqui has gone rogue!

MAFS Australia's Jacqui leaks texts she sent to Jeff amid backlash

Married at First Sight

Why did Adrian leave MAFS Australia?

Why did Adrian leave MAFS Australia? Groom shares real reason for exit

Married at First Sight

Are MAFS Australia's Lauren and Clint still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Lauren and Clint still together?

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia's Teejay and Beth are late-comers on the show

Are MAFS Australia's Beth and Teejay still together?

Married at First Sight

Miley Cyrus was sued for copyright infringement over her song Flowers.

Miley Cyrus and Bruno Mars legal battle explained

Ed Sheeran has revealed he will release a new album in 2025

Ed Sheeran new album release date, title, songs and tour dates revealed

MAFS Australia bride Beth Kelly is originally from the UK.

Where is Beth Kelly from? The MAFS Australia bride's accent explained

Married at First Sight

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford are getting divorced

Why did Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes split? Real reason for their shock divorce explained