Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday full cast, release date, plot, trailer and who is missing

Marvel have announced the full cast of 'Avengers: Doomsday'. Picture: Marvel / Getty

By Alice Dear

Here's everything we know about Marvel's 2026 blockbuster 'Avengers: Doomsday', from the cast announcement to the trailer and which characters are not returning.

Marvel announced the full cast of Avengers: Doomsday on Wednesday, 26 March, alongside the news that the film is now in production.

From Chris Hemsworth returning as Thor, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Letitia Wright as Black Panther and Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, the film is full to the brim with Hollywood A-listers returning to play their super-counterparts.

The worlds of Avengers, The Fantastic Four, Thunderbolts and X-Men will integrate for the upcoming Marvel film, due to be released in May 2026, with Ian McKellen making a surprise appearance as Magneto, Pedro Pascal as Mr. Fantastic and Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova.

Avengers: Doomsday is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Phase Six, with a second Avengers film set to be released as part of the phase in 2027.

'Avengers: Doomsday' is now in production. Picture: Marvel

Avengers: Doomsday full cast

The cast of Avengers: Doomsday was announced in the teaser trailer, released on March 26, where set-chairs were slowly revealed, each one with the name of the actor on it. The shot ended with Robert Downey Jr in his own seat. Here's the full confirmed cast list for 'Avengers: Doomsday' so far:

Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom

Chris Hemsworth as Thor

Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson

Danny Ramirez as the Falcon

Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes / The Winter Soldier

Paul Rudd as Scott Lang / Ant-Man

Tom Hiddleston as Loki

Letitia Wright as Shuri / Black Panther

Winston Duke as M’Baku

Pedro Pascal as Mr. Fantastic

Vanessa Kirby as Invisible Woman

Joseph Quinn as Human Torch

Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing

Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova

David Harbour as Red Guardian

Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost

Lewis Pullman as Bob

Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor

Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier

Ian McKellen as Magneto

Kelsey Grammer as Beast

Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler

James Marsden as Cyclops

Channing Tatum as Gambit

Rebecca Romjin as Mystique

Cast missing from Avengers: Doomsday

From the teaser trailer of 'Avengers: Doomsday', fans of the Marvel universe have been shocked to see some names, such as Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch, not confirmed for the upcoming film. Here's all the Marvel characters not (yet) confirmed for 'Avengers: Doomsday':

Tom Holland as Spider-Man

Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch

Chris Evans as Captain America

Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye

Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow

Hayley Atwell as Peggy Carter

Hugh Jackman as Wolverine

Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool

Jennifer Garner as Elektra

Wesley Snipes as Blade

Brie Larson as Captain Marvel

Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange

Teyonah Parris as Photon

Chris Pratt as Star-Lord

Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/The Hulk

Former Marvel stars such as Robert Downey Jr, Paul Rudd and Letitia Wright will return for 'Avengers: Doomsday'. Picture: Alamy

Avengers: Doomsday release date

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in the UK on May 1, 2026, with production for the film kicking off in March 2025.

Avengers: Doomsday trailer

You can watch the first teaser trailer of Avengers: Doomsday here:

Avengers: Doomsday | Now in Production

Avengers: Doomsday plot

The plot for Avengers: Doomsday is being kept under wraps, and Marvel have done well to keep all the details of the upcoming film a secret.

What we do know, however, is that Robert Downey Jr. will be returning to the Marvel Universe. Not as Iron Man (who we saw die in Avengers: Endgame) but as the villain of the film, Doctor Doom.

The announcement was made in July 2024 at SDCC, where Robert appeared on stage to confirm his new Marvel role.

Marvel Phase Six films

Avengers: Doomsday is the second film of Marvel's Phase Six, with the first hitting cinemas this year. Here's all the confirmed films in Phase Six so far:

The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Release date: July 25, 2025

Avengers: Doomsday

Release date: May 1, 2026

Untitled Spider-Man: No Way Home sequel

Estimated release date: July 31, 2026

Avengers: Secret Wars