Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday full cast, release date, plot, trailer and who is missing
27 March 2025, 12:36
Here's everything we know about Marvel's 2026 blockbuster 'Avengers: Doomsday', from the cast announcement to the trailer and which characters are not returning.
Listen to this article
Marvel announced the full cast of Avengers: Doomsday on Wednesday, 26 March, alongside the news that the film is now in production.
From Chris Hemsworth returning as Thor, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Letitia Wright as Black Panther and Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, the film is full to the brim with Hollywood A-listers returning to play their super-counterparts.
The worlds of Avengers, The Fantastic Four, Thunderbolts and X-Men will integrate for the upcoming Marvel film, due to be released in May 2026, with Ian McKellen making a surprise appearance as Magneto, Pedro Pascal as Mr. Fantastic and Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova.
Avengers: Doomsday is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Phase Six, with a second Avengers film set to be released as part of the phase in 2027.
Avengers: Doomsday full cast
The cast of Avengers: Doomsday was announced in the teaser trailer, released on March 26, where set-chairs were slowly revealed, each one with the name of the actor on it. The shot ended with Robert Downey Jr in his own seat. Here's the full confirmed cast list for 'Avengers: Doomsday' so far:
- Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom
- Chris Hemsworth as Thor
- Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson
- Danny Ramirez as the Falcon
- Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes / The Winter Soldier
- Paul Rudd as Scott Lang / Ant-Man
- Tom Hiddleston as Loki
- Letitia Wright as Shuri / Black Panther
- Winston Duke as M’Baku
- Pedro Pascal as Mr. Fantastic
- Vanessa Kirby as Invisible Woman
- Joseph Quinn as Human Torch
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing
- Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova
- David Harbour as Red Guardian
- Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent
- Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost
- Lewis Pullman as Bob
- Simu Liu as Shang-Chi
- Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor
- Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier
- Ian McKellen as Magneto
- Kelsey Grammer as Beast
- Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler
- James Marsden as Cyclops
- Channing Tatum as Gambit
- Rebecca Romjin as Mystique
Read more: Boy who saved sister from dog attack has dreams fulfilled as he visits Spider-Man set
Cast missing from Avengers: Doomsday
From the teaser trailer of 'Avengers: Doomsday', fans of the Marvel universe have been shocked to see some names, such as Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch, not confirmed for the upcoming film. Here's all the Marvel characters not (yet) confirmed for 'Avengers: Doomsday':
- Tom Holland as Spider-Man
- Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch
- Chris Evans as Captain America
- Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye
- Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow
- Hayley Atwell as Peggy Carter
- Hugh Jackman as Wolverine
- Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool
- Jennifer Garner as Elektra
- Wesley Snipes as Blade
- Brie Larson as Captain Marvel
- Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange
- Teyonah Parris as Photon
- Chris Pratt as Star-Lord
- Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/The Hulk
Avengers: Doomsday release date
Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in the UK on May 1, 2026, with production for the film kicking off in March 2025.
Avengers: Doomsday trailer
You can watch the first teaser trailer of Avengers: Doomsday here:
Avengers: Doomsday | Now in Production
Avengers: Doomsday plot
The plot for Avengers: Doomsday is being kept under wraps, and Marvel have done well to keep all the details of the upcoming film a secret.
What we do know, however, is that Robert Downey Jr. will be returning to the Marvel Universe. Not as Iron Man (who we saw die in Avengers: Endgame) but as the villain of the film, Doctor Doom.
The announcement was made in July 2024 at SDCC, where Robert appeared on stage to confirm his new Marvel role.
- Read more: Captain America sends personal message to boy, 6, who bravely saved sister from dog attack
Marvel Phase Six films
Avengers: Doomsday is the second film of Marvel's Phase Six, with the first hitting cinemas this year. Here's all the confirmed films in Phase Six so far:
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
- Release date: July 25, 2025
Avengers: Doomsday
- Release date: May 1, 2026
Untitled Spider-Man: No Way Home sequel
- Estimated release date: July 31, 2026
Avengers: Secret Wars
- Estimated release date: May 7, 2027