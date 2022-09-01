National Cinema Day 2022: Where to get £3 tickets from Cineworld, Odeon, Vue and more

Here's where you can bag £3 cinema tickets from this weekend. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Alice Dear

What is National Cinema Day and where can I get £3 cinema tickets this weekend?

National Cinema Day 2022 is almost here, with theatres across the United Kingdom offering discounted tickets for the big day.

For one day only, Saturday 3rd September, people will be able to bag £3 cinema tickets to watch the latest blockbusters as well as some of the old classics.

There are over 600 cinemas participating in National Cinema Day across the UK, including companies Cineworld, Odeon, Vue, Showcase and more.

Here's everything you need to know and how to claim:

National Cinema Day means that people can claim £3 cinema tickets on Saturday, September 3. Picture: Getty

What is National Cinema Day?

On the official National Cinema Day website, they write: "On Saturday 3 September, hundreds of cinemas across the UK are coming together to celebrate National Cinema Day, inviting everyone to enjoy the incomparable sights and sounds of the big screen experience.

"Participating cinemas are offering all tickets to all shows from just £3, providing an additional incentive for you, your friends and family to come along, sit back and enjoy a movie where it belongs, on the big screen."

Attention All Cineworlders 🎬



Which cinemas are offering £3 cinema tickets for National Cinema Day?

The best way to find out which cinemas near you are offering this discount is to visit the National Cinema Day website here.

Here are the biggest cinema brands and what they are offering for National Cinema Day 2022:

Vue

£3 tickets for the day across all showings

Plus 90p online booking fee

Some cinemas are also showing classics alongside new releases

For more information, click here.

Odeon

£3 cinema tickers across all films, all screens, all days

Plus 95p online booking fee

For more information, click here.

Cineworld

£3 cinema tickets on all films

Discounts across all formats including IMAX, ScreenX and Superscreen

Online booking fees apply

ViP is not included in this deal, but there are discounts on ViP admissions at Cineworld Cheltenham, Cineworld Glasgow Renfrew Street, Cineworld Sheffield and Cineworld Greenwich 02

For more information, click here.

Showcase