Oscar nominations 2020: Full list of nominations from Joker to The Irishman and Parasite
13 January 2020, 14:34 | Updated: 13 January 2020, 14:36
Here's whose looking to scoop an Oscar this year as the 2020 nominations are revealed.
The 92nd Oscar nominations have been revealed, and it's a big year for pictures like Joker, The Irishman and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood as well as actors Siorse Ronan, Charlize Theron and Joaquin Phoenix.
With the nominations released on Monday 13th January, voting will open on January 30th and close on the 4th February in time for the ceremony on 9th February.
Among the nominations for best picture is The Irishman, starring Robert DeNiro and Al Pacino, as well as Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, starring Brad Pitt and Leonardo Dicaprio – who has also been nominated for best actor in a leading role.
From best picture to best actor and actress, here is the full list of Oscar noms:
Nominations for best picture
Ford V Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Nominations for directing
The Irishman
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Nominations for Actress in leading role
Cynthia Erivo
Scarlett Johansson
Siorse Ronan
Charlize Theron
Renee Zellwegger
Nominations for Actor in leading role
Antonio Banderas
Leonardo DiCaprio
Adam Driver
Joaquin Phoenix
Jonathan Pryce
Nominations for Actress in supporting role
Kathy Bates
Laura Dern
Scarlett Johannson
Florence Pugh
Margot Robbie
Nominations for Actor in supporting role
Tom Hanks
Anthony Hopkins
Al Pacino
Joe Pesci
Brad Pitt
Nominations for Original screenplay
Knives Out
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Nominations for Cinematography
The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Nominations for Adapted screenplay
The Irishsman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes
Nominations for Original Song
Toy Story 4
Rocketman
Breakthrough
Frozen 2
Harriet
Original Score
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Nominations for animated feature film
How To Train Your Dragon
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Nominations for Documentary Feature
American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
Nominations for Documentary Short Subject
In The Absence
Learning To Skateboard
Life Overtakes Me
St Louis Superman
Walk, Run, Cha-Cha
Nominations for Sound Editing
Ford V Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Nominations for Sound Mixing
Ad Astra
Ford V Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Nominations for Makeup and Hairstyling
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Melificent: Mistress of Evil
1917
Nominations for Visual Effects
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Nominations for Costume Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Nominations for Production Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon A time In Hollywood
Parasite
Nominations for International Feature
Corpus Christi
Honeyland
Les Miserables
Pain And Glory
Parasite
Nominations for Film Editing
Ford V Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite
Nominations for Animated Short Film
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Nominations for Live Action Short Film
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors’ Window
Saria
A Sister