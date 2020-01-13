Oscar nominations 2020: Full list of nominations from Joker to The Irishman and Parasite

The Oscar 2020 nominations are out. Picture: Getty/Columbia Pictures/Warner Bros/Netflix

By Alice Dear

Here's whose looking to scoop an Oscar this year as the 2020 nominations are revealed.

The 92nd Oscar nominations have been revealed, and it's a big year for pictures like Joker, The Irishman and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood as well as actors Siorse Ronan, Charlize Theron and Joaquin Phoenix.

With the nominations released on Monday 13th January, voting will open on January 30th and close on the 4th February in time for the ceremony on 9th February.

Among the nominations for best picture is The Irishman, starring Robert DeNiro and Al Pacino, as well as Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, starring Brad Pitt and Leonardo Dicaprio – who has also been nominated for best actor in a leading role.

From best picture to best actor and actress, here is the full list of Oscar noms:

The 92nd Academy Awards will take place on the 9th February. Picture: Getty

Nominations for best picture

Ford V Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Joker has been nominated for best picture, alongside 10 other nominations. Picture: Warner Bros

Nominations for directing

The Irishman

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Nominations for Actress in leading role

Cynthia Erivo

Scarlett Johansson

Siorse Ronan

Charlize Theron

Renee Zellwegger

Nominations for Actor in leading role

Antonio Banderas

Leonardo DiCaprio

Adam Driver

Joaquin Phoenix

Jonathan Pryce

Nominations for Actress in supporting role

Kathy Bates

Laura Dern

Scarlett Johannson

Florence Pugh

Margot Robbie

The Irishman, starring Al Pacino and Robert DeNiro, has been nominated for best picture. Picture: Netflix

Nominations for Actor in supporting role

Tom Hanks

Anthony Hopkins

Al Pacino

Joe Pesci

Brad Pitt

Nominations for Original screenplay

Knives Out

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Nominations for Cinematography

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Nominations for Adapted screenplay

The Irishsman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

The Two Popes

Nominations for Original Song

Toy Story 4

Rocketman

Breakthrough

Frozen 2

Harriet

Original Score

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Leonardo DiCaprio is up for best actor in a leading role this year. Picture: Getty

Nominations for animated feature film

How To Train Your Dragon

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Nominations for Documentary Feature

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Nominations for Documentary Short Subject

In The Absence

Learning To Skateboard

Life Overtakes Me

St Louis Superman

Walk, Run, Cha-Cha

Nominations for Sound Editing

Ford V Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Nominations for Sound Mixing

Ad Astra

Ford V Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Nominations for Makeup and Hairstyling

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Melificent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Nominations for Visual Effects

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Nominations for Costume Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Nominations for Production Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon A time In Hollywood

Parasite

Nominations for International Feature

Corpus Christi

Honeyland

Les Miserables

Pain And Glory

Parasite

Nominations for Film Editing

Ford V Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite

Nominations for Animated Short Film

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Nominations for Live Action Short Film

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors’ Window

Saria

A Sister