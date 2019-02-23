Oscar 2019 nominees in full - find out who's nominated for an Academy Award this year

Read the full list of films, actors and crew members up for a prestigious trophy at this year’s glittering awards ceremony

With the Oscars only a day away, the excitement is building in Hollywood – and there’s one question on everyone’s lips. Who will win a coveted trophy?

Whether you loved Lady Gaga as Ally Maine in A Star Is Born, or you thought Olivia Colman was incredible as Queen Anne in The Favourite, there’s plenty of talent worthy of a gong.

Here, we take a look at the films, actors and behind-the-scenes talent that have been nominated for an Oscar at this year’s 91st Academy Awards.

Best Picture

BlacKkKlansman

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice

Best Director

Alfonso Cuaron (Roma)

Yorgos Lanthimos (The Favourite)

Spike Lee (BlacKkKlansman)

Adam McKay (Vice)

Pawel Pawlikowski (Cold War)

Best Actress

Yalitza Aparicio (Roma)

Glenn Close (The Wife)

Olivia Colman (The Favourite)

Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born)

Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)

Best Actor

Christian Bale (Vice)

Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born)

Willem Dafoe (At Eternity's Gate)

Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody)

Viggo Mortensen (Green Book)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Amy Adams (Vice)

Marina de Tavira (Roma)

Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk)

Emma Stone (The Favourite)

Rachel Weisz (The Favourite)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali (Green Book)

Adam Driver (BlacKkKlansman)

Sam Elliott (A Star Is Born)

Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)

Sam Rockwell (Vice)

Best Costume Design

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (Mary Zophres)

Black Panther (Ruth E. Carter)

The Favourite (Sandy Powell)

Mary Poppins Returns (Sandy Powell)

Mary Queen of Scots (Alexandra Byrne)

Best Sound Editing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

A Quiet Place

Roma

Best Sound Mixing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

A Star Is Born

Best Animated Short

Animal Behaviour

Bao

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

Best Live-Action Short

Detainment

Fauve

Marguerite

Mother

Skin

Best Film Editing

BlacKkKlansman (Barry Alexander Brown)

Bohemian Rhapsody (John Ottman)

The Favourite (Yorgos Mavropsaridis)

Green Book (Patrick J. Don Vito)

Vice (Hank Corwin)

Best Original Score

Black Panther (Ludwig Goransson)

BlacKkKlansman (Terence Blanchard)

If Beale Street Could Talk (Nicholas Britell)

Isle of Dogs (Alexandre Desplat)

Mary Poppins Returns (Marc Shaiman)

Best Documentary Feature

Free Solo

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

RBG

Best Documentary Short Subject

Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

A Night at the Garden

Period. End of Sentence.

Best Foreign-Language Film

Capernaum (Lebanon)

Cold War (Poland)

Never Look Away (Germany)

Roma (Mexico)

Shoplifters (Japan)

Best Production Design

Black Panther (Hannah Beachler and Jay Hart)

The Favourite (Fiona Crombie and Alice Felton)

First Man (Nathan Crowley and Kathy Lucas)

Mary Poppins Returns (John Myhre and Gordon Sim)

Roma (Eugenio Caballero and Barbara Enriquez)

Best Visual Effects

Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin

First Man

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Best Original Song

All The Stars from Black Panther, by Kendrick Lamar, SZA

I’ll Fight from RBG by Diane Warren, Jennifer Hudson

The Place Where Lost Things Go from Mary Poppins Returns by Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman

Shallow from A Star Is Born by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, Andrew Wyatt and Benjamin Rice

When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs by Willie Watson, Tim Blake Nelson

Best Cinematography

The Favourite (Robbie Ryan)

Never Look Away (Caleb Deschanel)

Roma (Alfonso Cuaron)

A Star Is Born (Matty Libatique)

Cold War (Lukasz Zal)

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Vice

Best Animated Feature

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best Adapted Screenplay

A Star Is Born (Bradley Cooper, Will Fetters and Eric Roth)

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (Joel Coen and Ethan Coen)

BlacKkKlansman (Spike Lee, David Rabinowitz, Charlie Wachtel and Kevin Willmott)

If Beale Street Could Talk (Barry Jenkins)

Can You Ever Forgive Me? (Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty)

Best Original Screenplay

The Favourite (Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara)

First Reformed (Paul Schrader)

Green Book (Brian Hayes Currie, Peter Farrelly and Nick Vallelonga)

Roma (Alfonso Cuaron)

Vice (Adam McKay)