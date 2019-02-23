Who's performing at the Oscars? Queen, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper to sing at ceremony

Lady Gaga And Bradley Cooper At Park Theater At Park MGM In Las Vegas. Picture: Getty

With the 91st Academy Awards just around the corner, we take a look at the line-up performing on the night

The biggest night in Hollywood is almost upon us.

And along with golden gongs, glitzy gowns and tearful awards speeches, there will be a host of show-stopping performances at the 91st Academy Awards.

To celebrate the nominations in this year’s musical categories, a string of famous faces will be taking to the stage to entertain the guests (not to mention the 30 million viewers at home).

So who will be dazzling the Oscars crowd?

A Star Is Born's Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga are set to perform the movie's hit song, Shallow. The track has been nominated for Best Original Song

Mary Poppins Returns has been nominated for several awards, including Best Original Score and Best Original Song, so American singer Bette Midler will be making a special guest appearance to sing ‘The Place Where Lost Things Go’ in honour of the film.

The award-winning star shared the news on Twitter earlier this month.

So, (drum roll) Ladies and Gentlemen, I will be chanteusing (that's singing) on the Oscars on Feb 24...the nominated song from "Mary Poppins"..."The Place Where Lost Things Go" ...so excited!! — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) February 17, 2019

Adam Lambert also took to Twitter in February to reveal that he was performing alongside Queen in this year's show.

Bohemian Rhapsody has been nominated for five Academy Awards, including Best Actor for Rami Malek who plays Freddie Mercury in the film, as well as Best Picture, Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing and Best Film Editing.

Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson and nominees Gillian Welch and David Rawlings will also join the glittering line-up.

This year’s ceremony will be broadcast on dedicated pop-up Sky Cinema Oscars channel on Sunday 24th February from 10pm, so tune in to catch the performances on the night!