How to stream 'Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy' in the UK

13 February 2025, 09:06

'Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy' will see Renée Zellweger return as the iconic character
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

When will 'Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy' be on streaming? Where and how can I watch the film from home? Here's everything you need to know.

'Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy' will be released in cinemas and on US streaming on February 13, 2025, with Renée Zellweger returning to the iconic role for one last time.

The fourth instalment of the Bridget Jones film series, based on the books by Helen Fielding, will explore Bridget's life following the death of her husband Mark Darcy, with Hugh Grant returning as Daniel Cleaver and Leo Woodall and Chiwetel Ejiofor debuting as her new love interests.

The film, which is already getting rave reviews, will hit streaming service Peacock on the same day it hits the cinemas, meaning fans can watch the film from the comfort of their own home this Valentine's Day - however, this is only if you're in the US.

Here's everything you need to know about streaming 'Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy'.

'Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy' will be available to stream on February 13 - but only in the US. Picture: Alamy

How to watch 'Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy'

'Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy' will be released in cinemas on February 13, 2025, and will also be available to stream on Peacock from the same date. Sadly, Peacock is no longer available in the UK.

Peacock is a streaming service by NBC which first became available in the UK in 2021, available as an add-on for Sky and Now subscribers. However, in 2024 it was announced that it would no longer be a streaming service accessible by residents outside of the US.

This means that people wanting to watch the film in the UK will have to head to cinemas.

When will 'Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy' be available to stream in the UK?

At the moment, there is no set date for when 'Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy' will land on a streaming service in the UK.

'Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy' is yet to be given a UK streaming release date. Picture: Alamy

Where to watch the other Bridget Jones films

While you can't watch 'Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy' at home just yet, you can binge the previous three films before then.

  • Bridget Jones's Diary (2001) - Available to stream with a subscription, buy or rent across NOW, Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Sky Store and Google Play.
  • Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason (2004) - Available to stream with a subscription, buy or rent across NOW, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play and Sky Store.
  • Bridget Jones's Baby (2016) - Available to stream with a subscription, buy or rent across NOW, Google Play, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and Sky Store.

