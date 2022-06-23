Harry Potter's Tom Felton gives fans first look at Professor Sprout's greenhouse

23 June 2022, 13:00

Tom Felton returned to Harry Potter Studios to open the new herbology classroom
Tom Felton returned to Harry Potter Studios to open the new herbology classroom. Picture: Alamy/Warner Bros.
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Harry Potter fans can now visit the room where Harry, Ron and Hermione had their herbology lessons, and where they met mandrakes for the first time.

Tom Felton, 34, has given Harry Potter fans a first look at a new feature being opened at Warner Bros Studio Tour London: The Making of Harry Potter next month.

The actor, who played Draco Malfoy in the hit film franchise, reunited with one of the magical creatures, a mandrake, from the world of Harry Potter to celebrate the new feature.

The new room at the studio tour is called Mandrakes and Magical Creatures, and allows visitors to walk into Professor Sprout's classroom where she taught herbology.

The set has been built by the original Harry Potter filmmakers, and mimics the room where Harry, Ron and Hermione learnt about the weird and wonderful plants within the magical world.

Tom Felton visited the new feature at Warner Bros Studio Tour London: The Making of Harry Potter
Tom Felton visited the new feature at Warner Bros Studio Tour London: The Making of Harry Potter. Picture: Alamy
The new feature at the studios will allow you to enter Professor Sprout's herbology class
The new feature at the studios will allow you to enter Professor Sprout's herbology class. Picture: Alamy

In pictures released this week of Tom visiting to new set, he can be seen re-creating the moment his character first met a mandrake, getting his finger caught in the creature's teeth.

The new set will be an interactive display, which means visitors may be able to repot their own mandrakes.

Tom Felton famously met his first mandrake in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
Tom Felton famously met his first mandrake in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. Picture: Alamy

During his visit to the studios, Tom Felton also got to come face-to-face with one of his enemies; Buckbeak the Hippogriff.

In the third film instalment, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Draco Malfoy manages to have the creature sentenced to death after it injures him in class.

However, you'll be happy to know, the two of them have put their differences aside, with the actor tweeting a picture with the animatronic on his Twitter with the caption: "Buckbeak & I have finally settled our differences. Water under the bridge x #myfatherwillhearaboutthis."

