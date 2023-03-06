Mrs Brown's Boys to return with first mini-series in 10 years

6 March 2023, 11:58

Mrs Brown's Boys is returning for another series
Mrs Brown's Boys is returning for another series. Picture: BBC

Mrs Brown's Boys has confirmed it will be returning with a four-part miniseries for the first time since 2013.

Almost ten years since a full series aired on BBC, bosses are filming four episodes of the comedy.

According to reports, the series was due to air back in 2021, but production was ‘thwarted twice’ during the pandemic.

Filming will reportedly begin in the spring, with the new episodes set to air later in the year.

Irish actor Brendan O’Carroll - who plays Mrs Brown - said: “This mini-series was actually planned for 2021.

Mrs Brown's Boys will be back for the first series in 10 years
Mrs Brown's Boys will be back for the first series in 10 years. Picture: BBC/Alan Peebles

“Having been thwarted twice, firstly by Covid-19 and then by a post-Covid shortage of studios, it’s fantastic to, at last, have the chance to make it happen. Fasten your seatbelts and hold on to your hats!”

Josh Cole, head of comedy at BBC Studios, and Steven Canny, executive producer, said: “There’s no one quite like Mrs Brown. An absolute force of outrageous wit and slapstick that has audiences hooked and belly laughing. It’s great to be back.”

Jon Petrie, director of comedy, added: “BBC Comedy are pleased to announce that after a decade since the last full series of Mrs Brown’s Boys, millions of viewers around the UK will be thrilled to hear that Brendan is bringing Agnes and the family back together for a brand-new mini-series of his award-winning show.”

Mrs Brown's Boys' Fiona O'Carroll opened up about a new series
Mrs Brown's Boys' Fiona O'Carroll opened up about a new series. Picture: BBC

This comes after Fiona O'Carroll - who plays Maria Brown - revealed last year that the show would return for a festive special, before a four-part series.

"In October, we'll be filming Mrs Brown: two Christmas specials and the first of a miniseries of four episodes – the other three early next year.”

Following the last series of Mrs Brown’s Boys in 2013, a feature film - called Mrs Brown’s Boys D’Movie - was released in 2014.

This was followed by two festive specials called Shining Mammy and Mammy’s Hair Loom, which landed on Christmas Day 2022 and New Year’s Day 2023.

