Mummy Diaries Series 4: Billie and Sam Faeirs show start date confirmed

Billie and Sam Faiers TV show, The Mummy Diaries, is returning to ITVBe soon.

Billie and Sam Faiers are the sisters that shot to fame in the early days of The Only Way Is Essex.

Flash forward to 2018 and their ITVBe TV show, The Mummy Diaries, documenting their lives as mums to Paul, Rosie, Nelly and Arthur is about to return to our screens for a fourth series.

When does season 4 of The Mummy Diaries start?

So far there is no exact confirmed date for the fourth series but it has been confirmed to start at some point in September.

Who will star in The Mummy Diaries?

The show will of course star two of Essex's most favourite yummy mummies, Sam and Billie Faiers alongside their kids and other halves.

Sam with her family who all star in the show | Picture: Instagram @samanthafaiers

Sam's boyfriend Paul Knightly will star alongside their kids baby Paul, 2, and Rosie, who is 9 months old.

Billie's fiance Greg Shepherd will also star alongside their kids Nelly, 4 and Arthur, 1.

Billie and Sam's mum, Suzanne Wells, also makes regular appearances in the show.

Billie with her family on a recent holiday | Picture: Instagram @billiefaiersofficial

Where can I watch The Mummy Diaries?

The Mummy Diaries will air on freeview available channel, ITVBe which is also the home of shows like The Only Way Is Essex, Dinner Date and The Real Housewives of Cheshire.

Where can I catch up on old series of The Mummy Diaries?

All previous series of The Mummy Diaries are available to watch on the ITV hub and the first two series are available on Netflix.