My Mum Your Dad's Jenny and Danny confirm they're still together following show finale

My Mum Your Dad's Jenny and Danny confirm they're still together. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

My Mum, Your Dad couple Jenny and Danny have revealed to their fans that they are still together and going strong after meeting on the hit dating show for single parents.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

My Mum, Your Dad's Jenny and Danny have delighted fans by confirming they are still together, months after they finished filming Davina McCall's hit dating show.

Jenny, 51, and Danny, 49, met on the first day in the beautiful Surrey retreat, and while they didn't connected properly for a few days, they ended up forming a strong connection.

Now, with the final episode airing on ITV on Friday, 27th September, the pair have confirmed that months later they are still together and going strong.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Jenny said: "We would never have met if it wasn't for the show and since filming wrapped it's just got better and better. I do really feel I've met a special person, we're both on the same page and are in this for the long haul."

Danny and Jenny didn't immediately form a connection, but their romance has blossomed in the My Mum, Your Dad house. Picture: ITV

She went on: 'We've met each other's extended family and now because the secret is finally out, we are hoping to take a much deserved holiday. We're also planning on spending our first Christmas together. It's crazy how much our lives have changed in such a short space of time.

"I'm really positive about the future which is phenomenal given how I was feeling when I first went on the show. It still amazes me that I've actually connected with someone and I'm excited for what the future will bring."

Danny added: "Finally the cat is out of the bag and we can actually hold hands and sit close together when we're in public. It's been so hard keeping this a secret but we clearly did a good job because we've seen the comments.

"I knew from the moment we had our first date in the retreat, that this was the start of something really special. I've never met anyone quite like Jenny, she blows me away and I feel so lucky to have met her."

Read more: My Mum Your Dad cast Instagram accounts revealed

In the final episode of series two of My Mum, Your Dad, we saw Jenny and Danny reunite with their children, Ellis and Malachi, as they received their blessing.

At the end of the show, in a 'two months later' clip, we saw Jenny, Danny, Ellis and Malachi coming together to reflect on their time on the show and update us on where they are.

Ellis said that he thinks his dad has found "the one", while Malachi noted how special it was to have both Danny and Ellis in his life.

It was Jenny who first showed interest in Danny during My Mum, Your Dad, and plucked up the courage to ask him for a date during the first week of the two-week show.

After their first date, the pair continued to grow their relationship and left the retreat hand-in-hand.