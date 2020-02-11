Nanny McPhee child star Raphaël Coleman dies suddenly aged 25

11 February 2020, 08:55

The Nanny McPhee actor has died aged 25, his family have confirmed
The Nanny McPhee actor has died aged 25, his family have confirmed. Picture: Getty/Universal Pictures

The former child actor has sadly passed away, his family have confirmed.

Raphaël Coleman, a former child star known for his role in Nanny McPhee, has tragically died aged 25.

His family have confirmed that he died suddenly aged 25 after collapsing while out jogging.

Raphaël's Stepdad Carsten Jensen took to Facebook to reveal that he had suffered no "prior health problems".

AT DØ UNG Der er vel ikke noget, der får en til at opleve døden som så uretfærdig og meningsløs, som når et ungt...

Posted by Carsten Jensen on Saturday, 8 February 2020

His mum Liz tweeted that he died 'doing what he loved', and that he had become an active member of Extinction Rebellion in the last few years of his life, and had earned the nickname 'Iggy Fox'.

She wrote: "Rest in peace my beloved son Raphael Coleman, aka Iggy Fox.

"He died doing what he loved, working for the noblest cause of all. His family could not be prouder.

"Let's celebrate all he achieved in his short life and cherish his legacy."

Raphael (far left) has sadly died aged 25
Raphael (far left) has sadly died aged 25. Picture: Universal Pictures

And Mr Jenson added: "I will never forget you, we say in a farewell greeting to the dead. But when it's your own child, it's your genes, your whole body, something greater than the word I who forever refuse to accept the judgment of death.

"Raph wasn't my child, even though I was close to him. But I can feel it myself. I see it in his mother's eyes, and I hear it in her voice, the irreversible loss of the most precious thing in life."

