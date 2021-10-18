Who plays Natalie in You season 3 and what else has she been in?

Michaela McManus plays Natalie in You. Picture: Instagram/Michaela McManus

You season three cast: Natalie Engler is played by Michaela McManus - find out her age and other TV work.

If you - like us - watched all 10 episodes of You season three in one sitting, we're guessing you're still reeling from all the twists and turns the series brought...

One of these surrounded new character Natalie Engler, who is shown in episode one to be serial killer Joe Goldberg's latest obsession.

While many fans of the show had assumed she'd be a main character in the series, she was dramatically killed off by Joe's wife Love Quinn after she found Joe's box of her possessions.

If you've been scratching your head trying to work out where you know Natalie from, here's your need-to-know on the actress who plays her.

Natalie is Joe and Love's new neighbour. Picture: Netflix

Who is Michaela McManus? What's her age and background?

Michaela, 38, is an American actress. She was born in Rhode Island, graduated from Fordham University before studying NYU's graduate acting program.





What else has Michaela McManus been in?

As well as You, Michaela has appeared in a number of prominent TV shows and films.

She joined the cast of One Tree Hill in 2008, playing Lucas Scott's love interest Lindsey Strauss.

Michaela has also appeared in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and drama Aquarius.

Is Michaela McManus on Instagram?

She is! You can follow her @michaelamcmanus.