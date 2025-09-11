Netflix confirms new must-watch crime thriller starring Ben Affleck and Matt Damon

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have teamed up for a Netflix movie. Picture: Netflix

By Zoe Adams

The Rip is about to launch on Netflix but what is the film about? Here's all the details from release date to cast.

Netflix is bringing us another hit crime thriller this winter in the form of The Rip, starring our favourite acting duo Ben Affleck and Matt Damon.

Another exciting collaboration from two of Hollywood's finest, we'll see them grace our screens as Lieutenant Dane Dumars (Matt) and JD Byrne (Ben) who are part of a Miami police force who make a shocking discovery. The only problem is, they're all losing trust in one another.

Directed by Joe Carnahan, Netflix has just dropped the first look at the upcoming movie and it's already predicted to be a big hit.

Here's everything you need to know about The Rip including the full cast, what it's about and exactly when it will be released on the streaming service.

The Rip is about a Miami police force damaged by trust issues. Picture: Netflix

What is The Rip about?

There's nothing quite like a crime-thriller to really get us gripped and glued to our TV screens and this one has everything you need.

Two long time partners, played by Ben and Damon, are forced to question everything when a shocking investigation in Miami opens up.

The synopsis details: "Upon discovering millions in cash in a derelict stash house, trust among a team of Miami cops begins to fray.

"As outside forces learn about the size of the seizure, everything is called into question – including who they can rely on."

The director explained: "The Rip came out of a deeply personal experience that my friend went through, both as a father and as head of tactical narcotics for the Miami Dade police department.

"It's inspired in part by his life and then, by my enduring love for those classic ‘70's cop thrillers that really valued the character and interpersonal relationships and became touchstones of that era."

The Rip | Official Teaser | Netflix

When is Netflix's The Rip released?

Excitement for the thriller is building but we do have a bit of a wait before we can see the action unfold.

The Rip will drop on Netflix on January 16, 2026.

Who is in the cast of Netflix's The Rip?

The main selling point is that Ben and Damon have joined forces for another movie (they've also been in Good Will Hunting together) meaning we're sure to be in for a treat.

Talking about the cast, the director said: "Having two distinctly talented filmmakers as both creative allies and the studio heads wound up being the best of both worlds.

"I've never had as easy an experience on a movie as I had on The Rip. They took exceptionally good care of me and backed my decisions every step of the way."

The rest of the cast includes:

Steven Yeun (Beef, The Walking Dead)

Teyana Taylor (A Thousand and One, The Book of Clarence)

Catalina Sandino Moreno (Silent Night, Maria Full of Grace)

Sasha Calle (The Flash, The Young and the Restless)

Néstor Carbonell (Shōgun, The Morning Show)

Lina Esco (S.W.A.T)

Scott Adkins (John Wick 4, Day Shift)

Kyle Chandler (Back in Action, Friday Night Lights)

