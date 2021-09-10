Netflix drop trailer for upcoming musical about Princess Diana

By Alice Dear

A musical all about the life of Princess Diana is debuting on Netflix next month ahead of its opening on Broadway in December, and now we've got a first look at the highly-anticipated show.

Netflix have dropped the first trailer of the Princess Diana musical coming to the streaming platform in October.

The show, called Diana: The Musical, had its opening on Broadway postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but will now debut to the world on Netflix ahead of their planned stage debut in December 2021.

Only a matter of weeks before it lands on the streaming service, Netflix have released a trailer showing people what they can expect from the highly-anticipated show.

In the clips, we can see actress Jeanna de Waal – who plays the Princess of Wales – dressed in a number of Diana's iconic ensembles, including her wedding dress.

Jeanna de Waal plays Princess Diana in the musical about the late Princess of Wales. Picture: Netflix

The show looks to be an emotional journey through Diana's life, focusing mainly on how she navigated through royal life, her marriage and having children.

In the trailer, Jeanna sings a number from the musical called 'If' the final track of the musical, which sees Diana singing: "I choose happiness, I choose a fresh new start, I choose whatever lies ahead."

Diana and Charles' wedding is included in the upcoming musical. Picture: Netflix

Netflix announced earlier this year that the musical would be debuting on their platform in October 2021, with producers of the show saying in a statement: "The chance to share our show, first with Netflix’s global audience, and then welcoming a live audience back on Broadway, is something we’ve all been dreaming about for more than a year.

"We could not be more thrilled to finally share both the film and the Broadway musical with the world."

Roe Hartrampf plays Prince Charles in the musical which is set to debut on Broadway in December 2021. Picture: Netflix

The Netflix version of the musical was filmed at Longacre Theatre without an audience and starring the original Broadway cast.

Speaking of taking on the role, Kinky Boots and Carrie stage actress Jeanna said: "To bring Diana to life onstage is obviously a huge privilege.

“I feel very daunted by the prospect, but I hope people who didn't know about her and weren't aware of her journey leave the theatre with an idea of what she did for the world.

"She made everyone feel special, from the highest person to the lowest-ranking person, and I think we want to celebrate her."

Diana and Camilla, played by Erin Davie, can be seen having an argument in the trailer. Picture: Netflix

Starring alongside Jeanna is Erin Davie as Camilla Parker Bowles, Roe Hartrampf as Prince Charles and Judy Kane as Queen Elizabeth II.

Ahead of the musical dropping on Netflix, the soundtrack will be release - on September 24 – so fans can listen to the music before watching the live stage production.

The track list includes songs including Underestimated, The Worst Job In England and Here Comes James Hewitt.

Diana, The Musical will be premiere on Netflix on October 1, 2021.