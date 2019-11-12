Netflix release teaser trailer for You season 2

You season 2 has been given an official start date from Netflix - here's everything you need to know

Last year, the world became obsessed with the extremely chilling Netflix drama You - which stars Penn Badgely as obsessive stalker-turned killer Joe Goldberg.

The hit show, which also stars Elizabeth Lail and Shay Mitchell, told the story of New York bookstore manager Joe, who became obsessed with a student named Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail).

You was so popular with viewers that producers decided to bring it back for a second season, and the release date was recently announced by Netflix.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming season.

When does You season 2 return to Netflix?

Joe’s back, but where? YOU S2 December 26. pic.twitter.com/54hZYWTLtv — YOU (@YouNetflix) November 11, 2019

We finally have a start date - and it's way sooner than we thought.

Netflix have just announced that the series is back on Boxing Day (26 December) of this year.

Taking to the show's official Twitter account, they wrote: "Joe’s back, but where? YOU S2 December 26."

Is there a You season 2 trailer?

Netflix have also released a teaser trailer, which you can view below:

What will the You season 2 plot be?

The show's official synopsis reads: "When we last saw Joe his heart was tragically broken and his past just caught up with him in the form of long-lost ex-girlfriend Candace (Ambyr Childers) - a woman now hell-bent on teaching him a lesson.

"Season two finds him on the run from Candace - leaving New York City for his own personal hell: Los Angeles. He's fresh out of an intense relationship that ended in murder. The last thing he expects is to meet an incredible new woman but he's falling in love again - with a woman named Love (Victoria Pedretti). Is history repeating? Or will this time be the real thing? Joe's just crazy enough to risk finding out."

Joe will return for season 2. Picture: Netflix

Show producer Sera Gamble told Cosmopolitan earlier this year: "We'll be going into Joe's early life in season two, and naturally we want to know more and move around in his entire life.

"I will say that the whole time we're in the writers' room talking about what that story could be, or what flashbacks or glimpses into his life we might catch, this has been a guiding principle for us; he had a pretty terrible childhood and that does contribute to who he is as an adult.

"But we also wanted to make it clear that a lot of us had s***ty childhoods and most of us don't do what Joe Goldberg does - we're trying to walk that line."

You will soon be back for season 2. Picture: Netflix

What happened at the end of You season 1? (Spoilers!)

After Beck discovered the gruesome truth about her secret serial killer boyfriend, he traps her in his basement dungeon and eventually ends up murdering her.

Before she died, she penned a romantic depiction of their relationship in an attempt to trick him into thinking he loved her - but he didn't fall for it. After her murder, he rewrote it to make it look like her therapist kills her - so he infuriatingly evades punishment.

In the final twist, Joe is seen stalking another woman around his shop - who then turns out to be his presumed-dead ex-girlfriend Candace.