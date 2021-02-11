What films has Bling Empire's Andrew Gray been in and how much is he worth?

Bling Empire has well and truly taken over our lives this winter.

The new Netflix series follows a group of Asian and Asian-American friends in LA who live very lavish lifestyles.

And one man who has found himself at the centre of the drama of the first season, is actor Andrew Gray.

Andrew’s explosive relationship with Kelly Li Mi was one of the main storylines in the show as the pair came to blows on numerous occasions.

But what do we know about Andrew and what films has he been in?

Bling Empire's Andrew Gray is still with Kelly Li Mi. Picture: Netflix

How old is Andrew Gray?

Andrew was born on February 4, 1987, which makes him 34-years-old.

Kelly Li Mi surprised Andrew with a sweet picnic on his birthday, sharing a photo on her Instagram account.

She wrote: “Happy birthday my love @andrewgray ❤️ I am so grateful for our journey together!

"I originally had a surprise golf trip put together for us but Drew pulled his back two days ago by accident.

“Thank you @picnicpleasure for putting this lovely evening together so last minute! We had such a fun beach day 🎂❤️”

What films has Andrew Gray been in?

Before he starred in Bling Empire, Andrew was best known for playing the Red Ranger in the 2013 show Power Rangers Megaforce.

He also starred in the show's spin off film, Power Rangers Super Megaforce: The Legendary Battle in 2015.

Other credits include 2019 film Shadow Wolves and short film Spilt Milk.

Bling Empire's Andrew Gray is an actor. Picture: PA Images

How much is Andrew Gray worth?

Andrew isn’t quite as wealthy as his co-stars, but his net worth is still a cool $2 million (£1.5million), according to The Cinemaholic.

As well as his acting roles, the star also has his own clothing line called AMG Clothing and works as a model and music producer.

Is Andrew Gray still with Kelly Li Mi?

Despite briefly splitting on Bling Empire, Andrew and Kelly are still together after six years, with both regularly sharing sweet messages on Instagram.

In a tribute to his other half, Andrew recently thanked her for ‘allowing me to finally understand what true love is.’

He wrote: “The first moment I saw you, you completely took my breath away. You had me in the palm of your hands and still do.

“Almost 6 years later, my heart still skips a beat every time you walk in the room.”

He added: “Living through a breakup and one of the darkest times of our lives, especially on international television, was not easy.”

