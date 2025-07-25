Happy Gilmore 2 cameos: Every celebrity in Netflix film
25 July 2025, 16:26 | Updated: 25 July 2025, 16:36
Here's a full list of all the famous faces that make cameos in Adam Sandler's new film Happy Gilmore 2 - from his wife and daughters to Eminem and Ben Stiller.
Happy Gilmore 2 is the long-awaited prequel to Adam Sandler's 1996 original, and this time round the actor hasn't held back on getting his famous family and friends involved with the project.
Throughout the Netflix film, viewers will spot an array of famous faces from the music world, the sporting industry and beyond. There's so many, it's hard to keep up!
From his wife, Jackie Sandler, and his daughters, Sunny and Sadie Sandler, to rappers Eminem and Post Malone and golfing pros Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler - the A-list cameos are non-stop.
Here's a full list of all the famous who appear in Happy Gilmore 2.
Jackie Sandler as Monica
Jackie Sandler is an American actress and model, married to actor Adam Sandler since 2003. She's appeared in many of his films, like Grown Ups and 50 First Dates, and is the mother of their two daughters, Sadie and Sunny.
Sadie and Sunny Sandler as Charlotte and Vienna
Sadie and Sunny Sandler are the daughters of actor and comedian Adam Sandler and model-actress Jackie Sandler. Born in 2006 and 2008, respectively, they have frequently appeared in their father's films, including Grown Ups, Hotel Transylvania, and Murder Mystery.
Bad Bunny as Oscar Mejías
Bad Bunny is a Puerto Rican singer and rapper known for revolutionizing Latin music. Since his 2016 breakthrough, he’s won multiple Grammys and topped charts worldwide. He’s also appeared in WWE and continues to release hit albums.
Ben Stiller as Hal L
Ben Stiller is an American actor, comedian, director, and producer known for his comedic and dramatic roles. He rose to fame with hit films like There's Something About Mary, Zoolander, Meet the Parents, and the Night at the Museum series. Also known for Tropic Thunder, The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, and the Emmy-nominated series Severance.
John Daly as himself
John Daly is an American professional golfer known for his powerful driving distance and unconventional lifestyle both on and off the course. He burst onto the scene with a surprise victory at the 1991 PGA Championship and later won the 1995 Open Championship, becoming one of the sport’s most recognisable figures.
Haley Joel Osment as Billy Jenkins
Haley Joel Osment is an American actor who rose to fame as a child star with his performance in The Sixth Sense (1999), earning an Academy Award nomination at just 11 years old. Osment went on to appear in films like A.I. Artificial Intelligence and Pay It Forward.
Margaret Qualley as Sally
Margaret Qualley is an American actress, model, and former ballet dancer. The daughter of actress Andie MacDowell and former model Paul Qualley gained recognition for her recurring role on HBO's The Leftovers (2014–2017). She has since starred in acclaimed films including Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood (2019), Poor Things (2023), Kinds of Kindness (2024), and The Substance (2024).
Post Malone as DJ Omar Gosh
Post Malone is an American singer, songwriter, and producer known for hits such as Rockstar (feat. 21 Savage), Sunflower (with Swae Lee) and Psycho (feat. Ty Dolla $ign).
Travis Kelce as The Waiter
Travis Kelce is a star tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, known for his exceptional catching ability and multiple Super Bowl wins.
Eminem as Donald Jr.
Eminem is an American rapper, songwriter, and record producer known for hits like Lose Yourself, Love The Way You Lie, Spaceman and Stan.
Jon Lovitz as Dapper Man
Jon Lovitz is an American comedian and actor best known for his work on Saturday Night Live in the late 1980s and early '90s.
Eric André as Steiner
Eric André is an American comedian, actor, and television host best known for creating and starring in The Eric André Show.
Benny Safdie as Frank Manatee
Benny Safdie is an American filmmaker and actor known for co-directing acclaimed films like Good Time and Uncut Gems with his brother Josh Safdie. He previously worked with Adam Sandler on Uncut Gems.
All professional golfers who portray themselves in Happy Gilmore 2:
- Keegan Bradley
- Fred Couples
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Nick Faldo
- Tony Finau
- Rickie Fowler
- Jim Furyk
- Sergio García
- Charles Howell III
- Brooks Koepka
- Hunter Mahan
- Rory McIlroy
- Collin Morikawa
- Jack Nicklaus
- Corey Pavin
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Jordan Spieth
- Justin Thomas
- Lee Trevino
- Bubba Watson
- Will Zalatoris
- John Daly
Cameos of themselves:
- Seth Waugh – CEO of the PGA of America
- Stephen A. Smith – ESPN host and commentator
- Chris Berman – ESPN sportscaster
- Jim Gray – Sports reporter
- Verne Lundquist – Longtime golf commentator for CBS
- Ken Jennings - Host of Jeopardy!
- Cam'ron - Rapper and musician
- Bobby Lee - Comedian and podcaster
- Alix Earle - American social media personality
Other celebrity cameos in Happy Gilmore 2:
- Nikki Garcia as Medusa
- Reggie Bush as 8 Ball
- Oliver Hudson as Harley
- Lavell Crawford as Slim Peterson
- Marcello Hernández as Esteban