Happy Gilmore 2 cameos: Every celebrity in Netflix film

All Happy Gilmore 2 cameos revealed. Picture: netflix

By Alice Dear

Here's a full list of all the famous faces that make cameos in Adam Sandler's new film Happy Gilmore 2 - from his wife and daughters to Eminem and Ben Stiller.

Happy Gilmore 2 is the long-awaited prequel to Adam Sandler's 1996 original, and this time round the actor hasn't held back on getting his famous family and friends involved with the project.

Throughout the Netflix film, viewers will spot an array of famous faces from the music world, the sporting industry and beyond. There's so many, it's hard to keep up!

From his wife, Jackie Sandler, and his daughters, Sunny and Sadie Sandler, to rappers Eminem and Post Malone and golfing pros Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler - the A-list cameos are non-stop.

Here's a full list of all the famous who appear in Happy Gilmore 2.

Jackie Sandler as Monica

Jackie Sandler is an American actress and model, married to actor Adam Sandler since 2003. She's appeared in many of his films, like Grown Ups and 50 First Dates, and is the mother of their two daughters, Sadie and Sunny.

Jackie Sandler and Adam Sandler attend the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. Picture: Getty

Sadie and Sunny Sandler as Charlotte and Vienna

Sadie and Sunny Sandler are the daughters of actor and comedian Adam Sandler and model-actress Jackie Sandler. Born in 2006 and 2008, respectively, they have frequently appeared in their father's films, including Grown Ups, Hotel Transylvania, and Murder Mystery.

Sunny Sandler, Jackie Sandler, Adam Sandler and Sadie Sandler attend the 2024 Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards. Picture: Getty

Bad Bunny as Oscar Mejías

Bad Bunny is a Puerto Rican singer and rapper known for revolutionizing Latin music. Since his 2016 breakthrough, he’s won multiple Grammys and topped charts worldwide. He’s also appeared in WWE and continues to release hit albums.

Bad Bunny poses in the press room during the 96th Annual Academy Awards. Picture: Getty

Ben Stiller as Hal L

Ben Stiller is an American actor, comedian, director, and producer known for his comedic and dramatic roles. He rose to fame with hit films like There's Something About Mary, Zoolander, Meet the Parents, and the Night at the Museum series. Also known for Tropic Thunder, The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, and the Emmy-nominated series Severance.

Ben Stiller at the 28th Critics' Choice Awards. Picture: Getty

John Daly as himself

John Daly is an American professional golfer known for his powerful driving distance and unconventional lifestyle both on and off the course. He burst onto the scene with a surprise victory at the 1991 PGA Championship and later won the 1995 Open Championship, becoming one of the sport’s most recognisable figures.

John Daly attends the premiere of "Happy Gilmore 2". Picture: Getty

Haley Joel Osment as Billy Jenkins

Haley Joel Osment is an American actor who rose to fame as a child star with his performance in The Sixth Sense (1999), earning an Academy Award nomination at just 11 years old. Osment went on to appear in films like A.I. Artificial Intelligence and Pay It Forward.

Haley Joel Osment at the "Happy Gilmore 2" New York Premiere. Picture: Getty

Margaret Qualley as Sally

Margaret Qualley is an American actress, model, and former ballet dancer. The daughter of actress Andie MacDowell and former model Paul Qualley gained recognition for her recurring role on HBO's The Leftovers (2014–2017). She has since starred in acclaimed films including Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood (2019), Poor Things (2023), Kinds of Kindness (2024), and The Substance (2024).

Margaret Qualley at the "Happy Gilmore 2" New York Premiere. Picture: Getty

Post Malone as DJ Omar Gosh

Post Malone is an American singer, songwriter, and producer known for hits such as Rockstar (feat. 21 Savage), Sunflower (with Swae Lee) and Psycho (feat. Ty Dolla $ign).

Post Malone attends the 2019 American Music Awards. Picture: Getty

Travis Kelce as The Waiter

Travis Kelce is a star tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, known for his exceptional catching ability and multiple Super Bowl wins.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on before kickoff against the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023. Picture: Getty

Eminem as Donald Jr.

Eminem is an American rapper, songwriter, and record producer known for hits like Lose Yourself, Love The Way You Lie, Spaceman and Stan.

Eminem performs onstage at Live from Detroit: The Concert. Picture: Getty

Jon Lovitz as Dapper Man

Jon Lovitz is an American comedian and actor best known for his work on Saturday Night Live in the late 1980s and early '90s.

Jon Lovitz attends the Happy Gilmore 2 World Premiere. Picture: Getty

Eric André as Steiner

Eric André is an American comedian, actor, and television host best known for creating and starring in The Eric André Show.

Eric André at the special screening of "Trolls Band Together", 2023. Picture: Getty

Benny Safdie as Frank Manatee

Benny Safdie is an American filmmaker and actor known for co-directing acclaimed films like Good Time and Uncut Gems with his brother Josh Safdie. He previously worked with Adam Sandler on Uncut Gems.

Benny Safdie attends the Happy Gilmore 2 World Premiere. Picture: Getty

All professional golfers who portray themselves in Happy Gilmore 2:

Keegan Bradley

Fred Couples

Bryson DeChambeau

Nick Faldo

Tony Finau

Rickie Fowler

Jim Furyk

Sergio García

Charles Howell III

Brooks Koepka

Hunter Mahan

Rory McIlroy

Collin Morikawa

Jack Nicklaus

Corey Pavin

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Jordan Spieth

Justin Thomas

Lee Trevino

Bubba Watson

Will Zalatoris

John Daly

The stars of Happy Gilmore 2 attend the Happy Gilmore 2 World Premiere. Picture: Getty

Cameos of themselves:

Seth Waugh – CEO of the PGA of America

Stephen A. Smith – ESPN host and commentator

Chris Berman – ESPN sportscaster

Jim Gray – Sports reporter

Verne Lundquist – Longtime golf commentator for CBS

Ken Jennings - Host of Jeopardy!

Cam'ron - Rapper and musician

Bobby Lee - Comedian and podcaster

Alix Earle - American social media personality

Other celebrity cameos in Happy Gilmore 2: