How much Adam Sandler was paid for Happy Gilmore 2

Happy Gilmore 2 is part of a bigger deal with the streaming service, worth an eye-watering $275million. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Dear

Adam Sandler's returning role as Happy Gilmore in the Netflix prequel has added millions to his already-skyrocketing $420 million net worth.

Adam Sandler, 58, has made fans dreams come true by reviving one of his oldest and most-loved characters for a prequel of Happy Gilmore.

First released in 1996, Happy Gilmore remains to this day one of his best films, with fans delighted to see the actor - also known for Uncut Gems, Murder Mystery, Grown Ups, Blended and more - return to the golf course for a follow-up story; Happy Gilmore 2.

The hit film's revival is set to make the actor millions, adding to his already groundbreaking net worth of $420 million. This figure was reported in 2020, and with five years between then and now, we can assume the real figure is actually a lot higher.

But how much have Netflix paid for Adam Sandler to return as Happy Gilmore? Here's what we know.

According to reports, Adam Sandler's role in Netflix's Happy Gilmore 2 is part of a bigger deal with the streaming service, worth an eye-watering $275million.

Adam is believed to have signed a deal with Netflix in 2020 for $250million for four films. Following that, the deal was extended to another four films for a reported $275million.

The films Adam Sandler has created for Netflix include Murder Mystery and Murder Mystery 2 (both starring Jennifer Aniston), animated flick Leo, Hubie Halloween, Hustle, The Do-Over, The Ridiculous 6, You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah and many more.

This huge figure is worlds away from the cool $2million Sandler made back in 1996 for the first Happy Gilmore film.