Here’s the People We Meet On Vacation cast and why you recognise them

People We Meet On Vacation is Netflix's hottest new movie. Picture: Netflix

By Zoe Adams

Netflix's hotly-anticipated new rom-com is here with a fabulous cast. Here's everything you need to know about the cast's other movies and TV shows.

Netflix has officially released new romance movie, People We Meet On Vacation, based on the popular book of the same name by author Emily Henry.

Set in Louisiana, New Orleans, the story follows the friendship of Poppy and Alex as they promise one another to explore the world every summer, taking them to destinations like Barcelona and Spain's Costa Brava.

Unfortunately their pact doesn't go to plan as they end up falling out and losing contact, but in one last attempt to patch up their friendship, Poppy convinces her former best pal to go on another vacation which of course, doesn't end how they imagined.

Set to take over our screens this weekend, you'll also find People We Meet On Vacation has a brilliant cast list - but what films and TV shows have they been in before? Here's why you might recognise them.

Alex Nilsen balances out Poppy's adventurous side by being more reserved and calm. Picture: Netflix

Alex Nilsen played by Tom Blyth

The movie's main heart throb is English actor Tom Blyth and for many fans, you'll definitely recognise him.

Tom has formally had roles in The Hunger Games where he played a young Coriolanus Snow, Billy the Kid, Bull Run, Wasteman and Robin Hood.

People We Meet On Vaction's Poppy has a huge sense of adventure in the movie. Picture: Netflix

Poppy Wright played by Emily Bader

Emily plays free-spirited character Emily in People We Meet On Vacation and she's no stranger to playing such a role in romcoms. Most recently she starred as Lady Jane Grey in Prime Video's My Lady Jane.

She's also appeared in plenty of horror movies too including Paranormal Activity, Fresh Kills and House of the Witch.

Lucien Laviscount takes the role of another hear throb on for People We Meet On Vacation. Picture: Netflix

Trey played by Lucien Laviscount

Lucien is very much on our radars right now as he recently reprised his role as Alfie in Emily In Paris season 5. He's also starred in other Netflix hits including This Time Next Year, Tinsel Town and Snatch.

In People We Meet On Vacation, he plays Poppy's boyfriend who is a photographer and keen traveller too.

Sarah Catherine Hook plays the role of Alex's on-off girlfriend. Picture: Getty

Sarah played by Sarah Catherine Hook

Alex's on-and-off girlfriend Sarah in People We Meet On Vacation isn't happy about his friendship with uni bestie Poppy. In real life, the actress is also called Sarah. So where do you recognise her from?

Sarah most recently played Piper, the middle child of the Ratliff family, in hit series The White Lotus. She's also no stranger to a role in a horror movie including First Kill and The Ghost Trap. She also starred in the 2024 remake, Cruel Intentions.

White Lotus actor Lukas Gage takes on the role as Alex and Poppy's travel buddy. Picture: Netflix

Buck played by Lukas Gage

Poppy and Alex's vacation pall, Buck is played by American actor Luka. He rose to fame in TV shows and movies including The White Lotus season 2 and Euphoria. He was also in hit Netflix series You.

British actress Jameela Jamil has had a number of starring roles on Netflix in recent months. Picture: Netflix

Swapna played by Jameela Jamil

Taking on the authoritative role of Poppy's boss and mentor is London's very own Jameela Jamil.

She has quite the portfolio of TV shows and films behind her which include The Good Place, A Merry Little Ex-Mas, Elio and Love At First Sight.

Poppy's parents in People We Meet On Vacation are played by Alan Ruck and Molly Shannon. Picture: Netflix

Jimmy played by Alan Ruck

Taking on the role of Poppy's dad, Alan Ruck is a well-seasoned TV star. He's had roles in some big hits including Succession, Twister (1976), The Burial and Speed.

Wanda played by Molly Shannon

Actress Molly is playing Poppy's very supportive mum but she definitely has a face you'd recognise. She's had roles in How the Grinch Stole Christmas, The Santa Claus 2, Superstar and also leant her voice to kids movie Hotel Transylvania.

Actor Miles Heizer has had a number of big roles across Netflix's portfolio including 13 Reasons Why. Picture: Getty

David played by Miles Heizer

Miles plays Alex's brother in People We Meet On Vacation and despite a small role, he's definitely enjoyed his fair share of big shows.

You'd recognise the young actor from Netflix hits Boots and 13 Reasons Why and has also been in Parenthood, Nerve, and Ex-Husbands.

