Here’s the People We Meet On Vacation cast and why you recognise them

9 January 2026, 17:06

People We Meet On Vacation is Netflix's hottest new movie
People We Meet On Vacation is Netflix's hottest new movie. Picture: Netflix

By Zoe Adams

Netflix's hotly-anticipated new rom-com is here with a fabulous cast. Here's everything you need to know about the cast's other movies and TV shows.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Netflix has officially released new romance movie, People We Meet On Vacation, based on the popular book of the same name by author Emily Henry.

Set in Louisiana, New Orleans, the story follows the friendship of Poppy and Alex as they promise one another to explore the world every summer, taking them to destinations like Barcelona and Spain's Costa Brava.

Unfortunately their pact doesn't go to plan as they end up falling out and losing contact, but in one last attempt to patch up their friendship, Poppy convinces her former best pal to go on another vacation which of course, doesn't end how they imagined.

Set to take over our screens this weekend, you'll also find People We Meet On Vacation has a brilliant cast list - but what films and TV shows have they been in before? Here's why you might recognise them.

Alex Nilsen balances out Poppy's adventurous side by being more reserved and calm
Alex Nilsen balances out Poppy's adventurous side by being more reserved and calm. Picture: Netflix

Alex Nilsen played by Tom Blyth

The movie's main heart throb is English actor Tom Blyth and for many fans, you'll definitely recognise him.

Tom has formally had roles in The Hunger Games where he played a young Coriolanus Snow, Billy the Kid, Bull Run, Wasteman and Robin Hood.

People We Meet On Vaction's Poppy has a huge sense of adventure in the movie
People We Meet On Vaction's Poppy has a huge sense of adventure in the movie. Picture: Netflix

Poppy Wright played by Emily Bader

Emily plays free-spirited character Emily in People We Meet On Vacation and she's no stranger to playing such a role in romcoms. Most recently she starred as Lady Jane Grey in Prime Video's My Lady Jane.

She's also appeared in plenty of horror movies too including Paranormal Activity, Fresh Kills and House of the Witch.

Lucien Laviscount takes the role of another hear throb on for People We Meet On Vacation
Lucien Laviscount takes the role of another hear throb on for People We Meet On Vacation. Picture: Netflix

Trey played by Lucien Laviscount

Lucien is very much on our radars right now as he recently reprised his role as Alfie in Emily In Paris season 5. He's also starred in other Netflix hits including This Time Next Year, Tinsel Town and Snatch.

In People We Meet On Vacation, he plays Poppy's boyfriend who is a photographer and keen traveller too.

Sarah Catherine Hook plays the role of Alex's on-off girlfriend
Sarah Catherine Hook plays the role of Alex's on-off girlfriend. Picture: Getty

Sarah played by Sarah Catherine Hook

Alex's on-and-off girlfriend Sarah in People We Meet On Vacation isn't happy about his friendship with uni bestie Poppy. In real life, the actress is also called Sarah. So where do you recognise her from?

Sarah most recently played Piper, the middle child of the Ratliff family, in hit series The White Lotus. She's also no stranger to a role in a horror movie including First Kill and The Ghost Trap. She also starred in the 2024 remake, Cruel Intentions.

White Lotus actor Lukas Gage takes on the role as Alex and Poppy's travel buddy
White Lotus actor Lukas Gage takes on the role as Alex and Poppy's travel buddy. Picture: Netflix

Buck played by Lukas Gage

Poppy and Alex's vacation pall, Buck is played by American actor Luka. He rose to fame in TV shows and movies including The White Lotus season 2 and Euphoria. He was also in hit Netflix series You.

British actress Jameela Jamil has had a number of starring roles on Netflix in recent months
British actress Jameela Jamil has had a number of starring roles on Netflix in recent months. Picture: Netflix

Swapna played by Jameela Jamil

Taking on the authoritative role of Poppy's boss and mentor is London's very own Jameela Jamil.

She has quite the portfolio of TV shows and films behind her which include The Good Place, A Merry Little Ex-Mas, Elio and Love At First Sight.

Poppy's parents in People We Meet On Vacation are played by Alan Ruck and Molly Shannon
Poppy's parents in People We Meet On Vacation are played by Alan Ruck and Molly Shannon. Picture: Netflix

Jimmy played by Alan Ruck

Taking on the role of Poppy's dad, Alan Ruck is a well-seasoned TV star. He's had roles in some big hits including Succession, Twister (1976), The Burial and Speed.

Wanda played by Molly Shannon

Actress Molly is playing Poppy's very supportive mum but she definitely has a face you'd recognise. She's had roles in How the Grinch Stole Christmas, The Santa Claus 2, Superstar and also leant her voice to kids movie Hotel Transylvania.

Actor Miles Heizer has had a number of big roles across Netflix's portfolio including 13 Reasons Why
Actor Miles Heizer has had a number of big roles across Netflix's portfolio including 13 Reasons Why. Picture: Getty

David played by Miles Heizer

Miles plays Alex's brother in People We Meet On Vacation and despite a small role, he's definitely enjoyed his fair share of big shows.

You'd recognise the young actor from Netflix hits Boots and 13 Reasons Why and has also been in Parenthood, Nerve, and Ex-Husbands.

READ MORE:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Bradley Cooper has finally weighed in on the ongoing rumors about his changing appearance.

Bradley Cooper finally breaks silence on plastic surgery rumours

Former One Direction bandmates Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson have been spotted filming together for the first time in years

One Direction members finally reunite as filming for new Netflix show begins

Love Island All Stars 2026 has already revealed four big bombshells

Love Island All Stars 2026 to drop four early bombshells - here's who they are

Love Island

Jennifer Garner has spoken candidly about her divorce from Ben Affleck, a topic she rarely addresses publicly.

Jennifer Garner makes rare admission about 'hard' Ben Affleck divorce

Love Island All Stars has confirmed their first twist of the series

Love Island All Stars 2026 reveals first twist of the series

Love Island

Fans are already asking questions about Clarkson's Farm series six.

Clarkson’s Farm series 6: Filming, cast and release date rumours revealed

Trending on Heart

Calum Best has revealed that his mother, Angie, has been diagnosed with cancer.

Calum Best reveals mum Angie has cancer and launches GoFundMe account

The Princess of Wales has marked her 44th birthday with a deeply personal message reflecting on the comfort she has found in nature throughout her cancer treatment

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton shares very personal 44th birthday message

Brooklyn Beckham and his parents Victoria and David haven't been seen together for more than a year

Why has Brooklyn Beckham fallen out with his parents?

Leona Lewis marked the end of her debut Las Vegas residency with a moment she says she’ll “never forget”, performing alongside her three-year-old daughter, Carmel.

Leona Lewis will 'never forget this moment' as she brings daughter on stage in Las Vegas

Music

The former Love Island contestant and the singer, who began dating just 10 months ago before going Instagram official last summer, are reportedly more in love than ever.

Why everyone thinks Louis Tomlinson and Zara McDermott are getting married

Jeremy Clarkson has shed three stone thanks to the weight loss drug Mounjaro, but the presenter says the results have come with some surprising side effects.

Jeremy Clarkson, 65, shares uncomfortable side effect of ‘astonishing’ weight loss jab

The Traitors fans are convinced they’ve finally found proof that two of this year’s Faithfuls knew each other before filming began

Traitors shock as photo of Ross and Ellie emerges months before show

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Harris Dickinson and James Norton have all be rumoured to play James Bond

Who is James Bond? Odds on who the next 007 actor will be revealed

The Love Island All Stars cast has been revaled

Love Island All Stars lineup revealed as 2026 cast confirmed

Boyzone are reuniting once again

Boyzone's career in pictures as the band reunite for special concert

The Traitors introduced a secret traitor to this year's series

The Traitors family tree theory has exploded - are the entire cast connected?

The Traitors

What happened between Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz?

Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz 'feud' explained

The Traitors revealed Fiona as the secret traitor for 2026

Who is The Traitors 2026 contestant Fiona Hughes? Age, where she's from, job and game strategy revealed

The Traitors

The Traitor's star Harriet is a famous crime novel writer

The Traitors's Harriet Tyce has written some really popular crime novels

The Traitors

Stephen Libby is the traitor winning over audiences in 2026

Who is The Traitors 2026 contestant Stephen? Age, job, partner and game strategy revealed

The Traitors

The Traitors star Rachel Duffy has her sights on the prize fund

Who is The Traitors 2026 contestant Rachel? Age, job, husband and game strategy revealed

The Traitors