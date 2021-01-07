When do Jim and Pam get together in The Office US?

The Office US fans have to wait a long time before Jim and Pam finally get together. Picture: The Office/NBC

By Alice Dear

What happens between Jim and Pam on The Office US and do they ever get together? SPOILER ALERT.

As The Office US arrives onto Netflix for people in the UK, old fans and new viewers are binging the hilarious boxset from start to end.

The love story between Jim Halpert and Pam Beesly is one of the show's main storylines, and new fans of the show are desperately waiting for the pair to get together.

We're not going to lie to you, it takes a while for the pair to realise they're meant to be together – but it's worth it when it finally happens.

Jim and Pam finally get together at the end of season three of The Office US. Picture: The Office/NBC

When do Jim and Pam get together in The Office US?

After years of back and forth between the co-workers, Jim finally asks Pam out on a date during season three, episode 25 of The Office.

This comes after Jim breaks off his romance with Karen and drives back from interviewing for a job at the corporate offices of Dunder Mifflin in New York.

Pam is talking to the cameras when Jim bursts in, asking her whether she wants to go for dinner.

The Office follows the on-off love story between Jim and Pam. Picture: The Office/NBC

In the first episode of the fourth series, the pair attempt to keep their relationship from their co-workers and the camera crew, but are caught out when they are seen kissing in the car.

The first time the couple kiss is actually back in season two, episode 22 of the show, called 'Casino Night'.

In the heartbreaking scenes, Jim finally tells Pam – who is engaged to Roy at this point – how he feels, before being shot down.

When do Pam and Jim get married?

Jim and Pam's wedding is maybe one of the most iconic episodes of the series and happens in season six, episodes four and five.

And, yes, they eventually get married. Picture: The Office/NBC

In the episodes, the couple secretly wed on a boat at Niagara Falls before being treated to a dance routine at their official ceremony by their office pals.