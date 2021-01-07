When do Jim and Pam get together in The Office US?

7 January 2021, 16:41

The Office US fans have to wait a long time before Jim and Pam finally get together
The Office US fans have to wait a long time before Jim and Pam finally get together. Picture: The Office/NBC
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

What happens between Jim and Pam on The Office US and do they ever get together? SPOILER ALERT.

As The Office US arrives onto Netflix for people in the UK, old fans and new viewers are binging the hilarious boxset from start to end.

The love story between Jim Halpert and Pam Beesly is one of the show's main storylines, and new fans of the show are desperately waiting for the pair to get together.

We're not going to lie to you, it takes a while for the pair to realise they're meant to be together – but it's worth it when it finally happens.

Jim and Pam finally get together at the end of season three of The Office US
Jim and Pam finally get together at the end of season three of The Office US. Picture: The Office/NBC

When do Jim and Pam get together in The Office US?

After years of back and forth between the co-workers, Jim finally asks Pam out on a date during season three, episode 25 of The Office.

This comes after Jim breaks off his romance with Karen and drives back from interviewing for a job at the corporate offices of Dunder Mifflin in New York.

Pam is talking to the cameras when Jim bursts in, asking her whether she wants to go for dinner.

The Office follows the on-off love story between Jim and Pam
The Office follows the on-off love story between Jim and Pam. Picture: The Office/NBC

In the first episode of the fourth series, the pair attempt to keep their relationship from their co-workers and the camera crew, but are caught out when they are seen kissing in the car.

The first time the couple kiss is actually back in season two, episode 22 of the show, called 'Casino Night'.

In the heartbreaking scenes, Jim finally tells Pam – who is engaged to Roy at this point – how he feels, before being shot down.

When do Pam and Jim get married?

Jim and Pam's wedding is maybe one of the most iconic episodes of the series and happens in season six, episodes four and five.

And, yes, they eventually get married
And, yes, they eventually get married. Picture: The Office/NBC

In the episodes, the couple secretly wed on a boat at Niagara Falls before being treated to a dance routine at their official ceremony by their office pals.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The final episode of Bridgerton is dedicated to Brian Nickels

Who was Brian Nickels? Bridgerton dedication explained

How old is Daphne Bridgerton?

How old is Daphne Bridgerton?

Your need-to-know on Phoebe Dynevor

Who is Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor and who does her mum play in Coronation Street?

Celebrities

Get to know your newest crush Regé-Jean Page

Who plays the Simon Basset in Bridgerton? Regé-Jean Page's age, Instagram and other TV work

Celebrities

How to follow the cast of The Cabins on Instagram

The Cabins: How to follow the cast on Instagram

Trending on Heart

Peter Andre has tested positive for coronavirus

Peter Andre tests positive for coronavirus after feeling 'extremely tired and unwell'

Celebrities

Get your kids into nature this lockdown with these fun activities

Eight fun nature activities you can do with the kids during lockdown

Lifestyle

Tom Parker updated his fans on his current condition

The Wanted's Tom Parker announces brain tumour has seen 'significant reduction' following treatment

Celebrities

EastEnders' Jack Branning caught Gray putting Tina's body into his car

EastEnders spoilers: Fans think Jack Branning will expose Gray Atkins after spotting subtle clue
Find out the baby names expected to soar in popularity this year...

The baby names predicted to be big in 2021 - including Connell, Maeve and Diana

Lifestyle