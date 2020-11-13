Netflix just dropped the first trailer for The Princess Switch 2, and it looks amazing

By Alice Dear

Vanessa Hudgens is back with a festive sequel to the hit film The Princess Switch.

The Princess Switch 2: Switched Again will be coming to Netflix very soon, and to keep us all excited, the streaming service shared a first look trailer.

This week, the trailer revealed that Vanessa Hudgens' two characters, Stacy and Margaret, will switch yet again in order to save one of their romances.

Duchess Margaret is set on making her romance with Kevin work. Picture: Netflix

Setting up the story for the new film, the trailer reveals that while Stacy went on to marry Prince Edward, Duchess Margaret and Kevin ended up splitting.

The gang all come back together though when they travel to Montenaro, where Margaret is due to be coronated.

Stacy and Margaret decide to switch again. Picture: Netflix

In a bid to allow Margaret and Kevin to rekindle their romance, the two lookalikes switch again.

But with a third lookalike in the mix – Fiona – it looks like this won't be the straight forward love story the gang were hoping for.

There's a third Vanessa Hudgens on the scene, and she's here to cause trouble. Picture: Netflix

The first Princess Switch film was released back in 2018, and went on to become a Christmas hit among Netflix users.

Speaking of the new film earlier in the year, Vanessa told Entertainment Weekly: "After I read it I thought, ‘Ooh man, this is going to be a lot of work. Three of me? Me, myself, and I! I was very excited to create yet another character and had such a blast doing so.

"I was told they wrote in a new character but I had no idea how much fun it would actually be.”

The Princess Switch 2: Switch Again is out on Netflix on November 19.