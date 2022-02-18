Tinder Swindler Simon Leviev selling video messages to fans

The Tinder Swindler is currently flogging videos to fans after his Netflix fame.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

If you’re anything like us, you’ve probably already watched the shocking tale of The Tinder Swindler on Netflix.

It tells the story of conman Simon Leviev - real name Shimon Yehuda Hayut - who reportedly conned a string of women out of millions of pounds.

Despite the worldwide controversy, it seems like Simon, 31, is cashing in on his new found fame as he is now selling videos on celebrity greetings site Cameo.

In his bio, the Tinder Swindler promises fans their personal video will land within 24 hours of being ordered and will cost £148.

Simon Leviev is selling personalised videos. Picture: Instagram/Netflix

In one clip, seen by The Sun, he can be seen wearing a Versace hoodie, telling the camera: "Hi everybody I am so excited to be here on Cameo.

"I am Simon Leviev, if you want any blessing, anything, birthday, whatever, shout out. I am so excited to be here. I wish you a great and magnificent day."

This comes after it was revealed that alleged victims of Simon have reached £100,000 of donations on their GoFundMe page.

The three women – Cecilie Fjellhøy, Pernilla Sjoholm and Ayleen Charlotte – claim they were conned out of thousands of pounds from Simon.

After setting up a GoFundMe page with a goal of raising £600,000, last week the women hit the £100,000 mark.

In the description for the page, Cecilie, Pernilla and Ayleen write: "You’re probably here because you’ve heard about our story, and we appreciate you taking the time to search and find this page.

"After careful consideration, and many chats, we have decided to start this GoFundMe fundraiser.

“So many people reached out to us asking if we had one, and it hadn’t occurred to us to make one prior to this.”

Cecilie also appeared on This Morning to defend her decision to ask for donations.

Joining Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, Cecille said she lost over £200,000 and found herself checking into a psychiatric facility after finding out the truth.

After Phillip asked how she dealt with being ‘blamed’ for the crime, she replied: “It’s the victim blaming and shaming we wanted to talk about, fraud is the last crime where victims are still being blamed.

"I just don't get it, we're being called gold-diggers and greedy but I don't know how gold-diggers would give out over £200,000 to someone.

"I just tried to save someone, if people don't believe that, it's up to them."