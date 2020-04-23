Too Hot To Handle fines: How much money do the contestants lose for each action?

What are the Too Hot To Handle fines? And how much money does sex cost the contestants?

Too Hot To Handle is the new binge-worthy series from Netflix that sees 14 singletons thrown into a luxury resort in Mexico.

But unlike Love Island, the contestants are banned from kissing or any sexual contact, and could lose tens of thousands of pounds if they break the rules.

So, what are the rules for Too Hot To Handle and how much are the contestants fined?

What are the rules of Too Hot To Handle?

If you haven't managed to watch it yet, Too Hot To Handle is a dating show following 14 contestants in a tropical resort.

But if they want to share the $100K (£79K) grand prize, they are not allowed to kiss or have any sexual contact.

The Too Hot To Handle cast. Picture: Netflix

Every time they break these rules, the prize money goes down and a talking device - called Lana - pulls them up on it.

How much are the contestants fined for each rule break?

We now know the prize fund is cut whenever contestants engage in sexual activity of any kind, so here's the fines Too Hot To Handle couples face:

Kissing - $3K (£2.4K)

Oral sex - $6K (£4.8K)

Sex - $20K (£16K)

Despite the strict rules, couples were allowed to hug and they were also allowed to share a bed if no funny business happens.

The Too Hot To Handle singletons were fined for breaking rules. Picture: Netflix

Contestants were also given special watches, if a couple gained a ‘special connection’ on a deeper level, then they were given a ‘green light’ to have free range to do whatever they want until the watch went neutral again.

Executive producers Viki Kolar and Jonno Richards recently revealed how they decided the fines on each activity.

Jonno revealed: "There were these sort of long discussions to work out what was the right amount to be a penalty when they got it, but people could still work with that, it wasn’t like there was a bar tab up on the wall saying, 'this is what x costs, this is what y costs'."

Viki added: "We wanted to make it acceptable to break the rules so that we would have a show, but we also didn’t want to be too much about the money."

