Will there be a Kissing Booth 3 and when will it be released on Netflix?

By Polly Foreman

Is there going to be a The Kissing Booth three? cast, release date, trailer and all you need to know about the upcoming Netflix film.

The Kissing Booth films have been our unexpected lockdown obsession, and fans have been eagerly awaiting news about a third instalment.

The first film in the series - is based on the novel of the same name by Beth Reekles - was released in 2018, and its sequel - The Kissing Booth 2 - dropped on Netflix last Friday.

Here's what we know about a third film.

Read more: How to watch Netflix with friends using the new Netflix party feature

Is there going to be a Kissing Booth three?

There is! Joey King, who plays Elle in the films, confirmed on an Instagram Live that there will indeed be a third instalment.

The cast were all taking part in the live stream to promote the second film when the big announcement was made.

The Kissing Booth 2 dropped on Netflix last Friday. Picture: Netflix

Afterwards, Joey said: "I want to thank the fans for their tremendous support.

"From the first movie, to the second movie just coming out just on Friday, the explosion of love has been so real. It’s because of everyone on here that all of this has happened."

And her co-star Joel Courtney, who plays Lee, revealed that they'd actually already finished filming the third film.

He said: "The Kissing Booth 3 will be released in 2021."

And adding that he wasn't sure if we was supposed to say this, he added: "But we are actually done filming already."

Revealing that they filmed the second and third instalments at the same time, he continued: "It was the hardest secret to keep ever."

The Kissing Booth 3 release date

We don't yet have an official release date, but the third film will hit Netflix some time in 2021.

The Kissing Booth 3 plot

(WARNING: spoilers for The Kissing Booth 2 ahead)

At the end of The Kissing Booth 2, we saw Elle deciding which college she should go to - Harvard with boyfriend Noah, or Berkeley, her dream school, with best friend Lee.

The Kissing Booth 3 will take place in the summer before she heads off to college, therefore picking up where the second film left off.

The Netflix synopsis reads: "She has a secret: She got into both Harvard, where her dreamy boyfriend Noah goes, and Berkeley, where her BFF Lee is going. Which path will Elle choose?"

Read more: Is Netflix's Unsolved Mysteries true and have any of the cases been solved?

The Kissing Booth 3 is coming to Netflix next year. Picture: Netflix

Who is in The Kissing Booth 3 cast?

Joey King (Elle), Jacob Elordi (Noah), Joel Courtney (Lee) and Meganne Young (Rachel) will all return for the third film.

It has also been reported that Taylor Zakhar Perez (Marco), Molly Ringwald (Mrs. Flynn) and Maisie Richardson-Sellers (Chloe) will also feature.

Is there a trailer for The Kissing Booth 3?

There isn't an official trailer yet, but you can watch the trailer for The Kissing Booth 2 below.

NOW READ:

A Chicken Run sequel is coming to Netflix 20 years after the original