Is Netflix's Ratched related to AHS?

23 September 2020, 15:03

Is Ratched a part of the American Horror Story franchise or is it a standalone series? Here's your need-to-know.

Ratched is the latest show to have us hooked, and if you haven't yet discovered the Netflix series - a warning that it's not for the faint-hearted.

The horror series is full to the brim with suspense and gore, and is a prequel to the 1975 film One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest.

Read more: Who is in the cast of Netflix's The Duchess with Katherine Ryan?

It stars American Horror Story star Sarah Paulson as a younger version of sadistic Nurse Mildred Ratched, a role made famous by Louise Fletcher in the film.

The series is the brainchild of Ryan Murphy, of AHS fame, and many fans have been left questioning whether the two series are linked.

Ratched is available to stream on Netflix now
Ratched is available to stream on Netflix now. Picture: Netflix

Is Ratched related to American Horror Story?

Despite their similarities in theme, creator and actors, there is no link between the stories of Ratched and American Horror Story.

The mix-up may have arisen because all the standalone series' of the latter are connected in various ways, but Ratched is a show of its own and not linked.

To make matters even more confusing, there was an 'Asylum' series of AHS that also starred Sarah Paulson - but she played a good character in this season.

Other American Horror Story actors that feature in Ratched are Jon Jon Briones (Apocalypse) and Finn Wittrock (who appeared in five seasons).

Read more: Will there be a Kissing Booth 3 and when will it be released on Netflix?

What is Ratched about?

The series is set in 1947, and follows Ratched's journey from nurse to murderous tyrant.

It begins with a young Ratched arriving to work at the asylum in California, only to find that it performs unsettling experiments on the human mind.

Despite similarities, there is no link between AHS and Ratched
Despite similarities, there is no link between AHS and Ratched. Picture: Netflix

The synopsis says that it follows Nurse Ratched as she "begins to infiltrate the mental health care system and those within it."

It adds: "Mildred’s stylish exterior belies a growing darkness that has long been smouldering within, revealing that true monsters are made, not born."

The script was written by Evan Romansky, and it was produced by Ryan Murphy.

Is there a trailer for Ratched?

There is! You can watch the trailer below:

NOW READ:

When is Ratched released on Netflix and who is in the cast?

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Two Married at First Sight Australia season 6 couples are still together

Married at First Sight Australia season 6: Where are all the couples now?
Stacey Fowler is back on EastEnders

EastEnders Stacey Fowler spoilers: What did she do and will she go to prison?
Tony Discipline quit acting to become a fireman

Former EastEnders star Tony Discipline has quit acting to become a fireman
Dr Hilary has warned tougher lockdown restrictions are coming

GMB’s Dr Hilary criticises ‘glaring error’ in rule of six as he warns of tougher lockdown measures
Holly Willoughby's dress is from Reiss

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her buttoned mini dress from Reiss

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

The bride does not want the guest to wear this long, floral gown to her wedding

Bride offers guest £100 to not wear floral dress to her wedding

Weddings

It's easier than you think to make a pumpkin spice latte at home

How to make a pumpkin spice latte at home

Food & Health

Brits have been picking out some unusual names for their pooches... (stock images)

Brits giving their dogs lockdown-inspired names - including Boris and Zoom

Lifestyle

Martin Lewis has warned Brits about savings rates

Martin Lewis gives 'devastating' warning to millions of people with savings accounts

Lifestyle

The Great British Bake Off viewers left cringing as Sura knocks Dave's cakes to the floor

Great British Bake Off viewers left cringing as dramatic collision sees Sura knock Dave's cakes to the floor