Is Netflix's Ratched related to AHS?

Is Ratched a part of the American Horror Story franchise or is it a standalone series? Here's your need-to-know.

Ratched is the latest show to have us hooked, and if you haven't yet discovered the Netflix series - a warning that it's not for the faint-hearted.

The horror series is full to the brim with suspense and gore, and is a prequel to the 1975 film One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest.

It stars American Horror Story star Sarah Paulson as a younger version of sadistic Nurse Mildred Ratched, a role made famous by Louise Fletcher in the film.

The series is the brainchild of Ryan Murphy, of AHS fame, and many fans have been left questioning whether the two series are linked.

Ratched is available to stream on Netflix now. Picture: Netflix

Is Ratched related to American Horror Story?

Despite their similarities in theme, creator and actors, there is no link between the stories of Ratched and American Horror Story.

The mix-up may have arisen because all the standalone series' of the latter are connected in various ways, but Ratched is a show of its own and not linked.

To make matters even more confusing, there was an 'Asylum' series of AHS that also starred Sarah Paulson - but she played a good character in this season.

Other American Horror Story actors that feature in Ratched are Jon Jon Briones (Apocalypse) and Finn Wittrock (who appeared in five seasons).

What is Ratched about?

The series is set in 1947, and follows Ratched's journey from nurse to murderous tyrant.

It begins with a young Ratched arriving to work at the asylum in California, only to find that it performs unsettling experiments on the human mind.

Despite similarities, there is no link between AHS and Ratched. Picture: Netflix

The synopsis says that it follows Nurse Ratched as she "begins to infiltrate the mental health care system and those within it."

It adds: "Mildred’s stylish exterior belies a growing darkness that has long been smouldering within, revealing that true monsters are made, not born."

The script was written by Evan Romansky, and it was produced by Ryan Murphy.

Is there a trailer for Ratched?

There is! You can watch the trailer below:

