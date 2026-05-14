New James Bond movie takes major step forward after five-year wait
14 May 2026, 16:44
Screenwriter Steven Knight has shared a promising update on the long-awaited 007 return, as speculation continues over who will replace Daniel Craig as James Bond.
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James Bond fans are still waiting for firm details about the next 007 blockbuster, but a fresh update has finally offered a glimpse at what’s happening behind the scenes.
Amazon is continuing work on the first Bond film since Daniel Craig bowed out in No Time To Die, though the studio is keeping plot details and casting plans firmly under wraps for now.
What is clear, however, is the iconic franchise has some major Hollywood names leading its next chapter.
Acclaimed director Denis Villeneuve, known for his box office hits such as Dune: Part Two, has been confirmed to direct the new instalment.
He is joined by screenwriter Steven Knight, the creator of Peaky Blinders and writer of films such as Locke, who is tasked with shaping the next era of 007.
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Speaking recently at the 2026 BAFTA TV Awards red carpet, Knight offered a rare update on how things are progressing.
While he was understandably tight-lipped about plot specifics, he made clear the project is in strong creative hands.
"I’m not allowed to talk about Bond,” he said, “but it’s really, really good. It’s going incredibly well. We’ve got the best people on it, and I really can’t wait for people to see it.”
It's the sort of controlled optimism fans have become used to with the Bond franchise, where even the smallest comments are rare and tightly managed.
Still, Knight’s remarks suggest the writing process is moving forward smoothly, with the creative team aligned on the direction of the project, even if the wider public remains largely in the dark.
Attention is also building around what the film will look like once it eventually reaches production, and while no official plot details have been released, expectations are already high that this version of Bond will mark a fresh interpretation of the character rather than a straightforward continuation of the Daniel Craig era.
Casting, however, remains the biggest unanswered question, with speculation over who will become the next 007 continuing to dominate conversation around the franchise.
Long-running fan suggestions such as Henry Cavill and Idris Elba have been widely discussed online, but industry reports indicate that Amazon is looking to cast a younger actor who can lead the franchise across multiple films.
According to current bookmaker odds, Masters of the Air star Callum Turner is the frontrunner at 6/5, followed by Harris Dickinson at 3/1, Frankenstein actor Jacob Elordi at 5/1, and Jack O’Connell at 8/1.
With the James Bond franchise now under under Amazon, it marks the beginning of a new chapter for one of cinema’s most established series, following decades of control by producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson.
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While Bond’s signature style is expected to stay firmly intact, the franchise appears to be heading in a fresher direction under Amazon’s watch, with a more modern take on the iconic spy.
And with Dune filmmaker Denis Villeneuve directing and Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight penning the script, fans are already expecting a grittier, more emotional version of 007 when he finally returns to the big screen.
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