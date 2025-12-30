New Year’s Eve TV schedule 2025: What films, TV shows and specials are on?

Who needs a big night out with Pretty Woman and The Full Monty on the telly. Picture: Alamy

By Claire Blackmore

What’s on TV this New Year’s Eve? Your guide to the best films and shows on BBC One, BBC Two, ITV1 and Channel 4 this 31st December.

Christmas has officially wrapped and a fresh start is on the horizon – but not before the New Year's Eve celebrations take place.

Whether you're toasting Hogmanay at a house party or cosying up on the sofa with a glass of fizz, there are plenty of great shows and movies to keep you entertained before the countdown at midnight.

From family films and festive specials to old classics and musical extravaganzas, telly execs have put together a glittering line-up for 31st December 2025.

Here's everything worth skipping a big night out for across BBC One, BBC Two, ITV1 and Channel 4 this New Year's Eve.

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse (2022) will show on BBC One. Picture: Alamy

New Year’s Eve TV schedule 2025

BBC One

BBC One's build up to New Year's Eve is an action-packed run of blockbusters, from Back to the Future Part III to Mission: Impossible. For quiz enthusiasts, there's plenty to keep viewers guessing, with festive specials of The Weakest Link and Pointless. That's before the New Year rings in with Graham Norton and his star-studded line-up of guests, followed by a musical party hosted by Boyzone's Ronan Keating.

12.00pm – Bargain Hunt

1.15pm – BBC News, Weather

1.30pm – The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse (2022)

2.00pm – Film: Back to the Future Part III

3.55pm – Despicable Me 3 (2017)

5.15pm – Pointless Celebrities

6.05pm - BBC News, Weather

6.40pm - The Weakest Link: Party Special

7.30pm - EastEnders

8.00pm - Here We Go

8.30pm - Film: Mission: Impossible (1996)

10.15pm - BBC News

10.30pm - The Graham Norton New Year's Eve Show

11.30pm - Ronan Keating and Friends: New Year's Eve Party

12.00am - New Year's Eve Fireworks 2025

12.15am - Ronan Keating and Friends: New Year's Eve Party

12.45am - Rod Stewart at Glastonbury 2025

Jools Holland will host his annual Hootenanny on BBC Two. Picture: Alamy

BBC Two

BBC Two's offering for 31st December is a string of classic movies and the ultimate NYE bash, among plenty of brain-busting quiz shows to get your mind whirring. Celebrity Mastermind and Only Connect will put your knowledge to the test before the big event – Jools' Annual Hootenanny. Everyone's favourite jazz musician is back hosting a mix of talented musicians for his annual jam.

10.50am - Film: Funny Girl (1968)

1.10pm - Film: West Side Story (1961)

3.35pm - Kiss Me, Kate

6.00pm - Top of the Pops Review of the Year

7.00pm - Richard Osman's Festive House of Games

7.30pm - Celebrity Mastermind

8.00pm - Only Connect: Third-Place Play-Off Special

8.30pm - Christmas University Challenge

9.00pm - Titanic Sinks Tonight

10.00pm - Film: The Full Monty

11.30pm - Jools' Annual Hootenanny

1.40am - 30 Hits of 1988 at the BBC

ITV viewers can watch Frances and Johnny's romance blossom in Dirty Dancing. Picture: Alamy

ITV1

ITV has lined up some charming classics and family favourites for New Year's Eve, with films including Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, The Goonies, Pretty Woman and Dirty Dancing. Among the warm and fuzzy films, the soaps will be back on TV in their usual slots, no doubt serving up some jaw-dropping New Year's drama.

9.25am - Film: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968)

12.20pm - ITV Lunchtime News, Weather

12.35pm - Film: The Goonies (1985)

2.55pm - Film: Dirty Dancing (1987)

5.00pm - Tipping Point: Lucky Stars

6.00pm - The Chase

7.00pm - ITV Evening News, Weather

7.30pm - Emmerdale

8.00pm - Coronation Street

9.00pm - Pretty Woman (1990)

11.20pm - The Assembly: Unseen

11.50pm - ITV News, Weather, New Year Bongs

12.10am - It'll Be Alright on the Night

12.40am - Westlife 25: Live at the Royal Albert Hall

The gang from Jumanji are back to kick off the evening. Picture: Alamy

Channel 4

Channel 4's NYE offering is a relaxing run of Four in a Bed, surrounded by cosy craft shows, plus a few epic films including Steel Magnolias and Jumanji: The Next Level. Late into the evening there's an extra-special edition of The Last Leg, plus a feature-length episode of Gogglebox, which will both round off the year.

11.20am - Chateau DIY at Christmas

12.20pm - Channel 4 News

12.25pm - Steel Magnolias (1989)

2.50pm - Four in a Bed

3.20pm - Four in a Bed

3.50pm - Four in a Bed

4.20pm - Four in a Bed

4.50pm - Four in a Bed

5.20pm - Channel 4 News

5.50pm - Nordic Train at Christmas

6.40pm - Film: Jumanji: The Next Level (2019)

9pm - The Last Leg of the Year

11pm - Gogglebox 2025

12.55am - 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown Christmas Special

1.50am - Film: Oasis: Supersonic (2016)