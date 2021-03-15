When is the next episode of ITV's Grace?

Grace has been a hit on ITV. Picture: ITV

When is Grace on again and what is the second episode about? Here's what we know about the ITV drama...

ITV gave us another crime drama to get our teeth stuck into on Sunday evening with Grace.

Based on the Roy Grace books, the feature-length episode followed detective Roy Grace (John Simm) as he tried to find groom Michael, who disappeared during his stag-night.

While there were suspicions Michael had got cold feet and run away from wife-to-be, Ashley, the truth turned out to be much more sinister.

But when is the second episode of ITV’s Grace and what is it about?

John Simm is starring as Detective Superintendent Roy Grace. Picture: ITV

When is the next episode of Grace on ITV?

ITV recently confirmed the second episode of Grace will cover book 2 in the Peter James franchise which is called Looking Good Dead.

There is no release date for the next instalment yet, but it will be released in 2021.

What is the second episode of Grace about?

The story of Looking Good Dead follows the murder of Tom Bryce, who was killed after he himself witnessed another murder while trying to return a disc he found on a train.

The first episode of Grace aired on ITV this month. Picture: ITV

After reporting the crime to the police and Roy Grace, Tom and his wife, Kellie, were murdered and the details of this were posted online.

While only two episodes of the ITV drama have been confirmed so far, there are currently 16 books in the Roy Grace franchise.

The 17th, Left You Dead, is also due to be released later this year on May 13th, 2021.

Meanwhile, the first episode sees John Simm lead the cast as DS Roy Grace, who is described as a ‘hard-working police officer who has given his life to the job’.

He is joined by Richie Campbell, who plays DS Glenn Branson, as well as Noughts + Crosses Rakie Ayola as ACC Alison Vosper.

Amaka Okafor also stars as DC Emma Jane Boutwood, and Laura Elphinstone is DS Bella Moy.

