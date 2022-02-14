Are Nick and Danielle from Love Is Blind still together?

Are Nick and Danielle from Love Is Blind still together? Picture: Netflix

By Polly Foreman

Love Is Blind season two couples: are Nick and Danielle still together in 2022? We investigate...

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Is Blind, probably the most bizarre dating show to ever grace our TVs, is back for a new season.

The hit Netflix reality series follows a group of singletons who date and get to know one another, before ultimately falling in love and getting engaged to one suitor.

The catch, though, is that they never actually see each other in person before agreeing to wed - as they date each other in separate booths and fall in love based on personality alone.

One of the standout couples from the series is Nick Thompson and Danielle Ruhl, who fell in love with each other very early on.

But did their romance make it past the show? Here's what we know...

**Warning: major spoilers for Love Is Blind season two ahead**

Nick and Danielle fell for each other very quickly. Picture: Netflix

Are Nick and Danielle still together?

Nick and Danielle got extremely close at the very start of the series, with Danielle saying of the romance: "I am completely in love with Nick. He’s not only my fiancé, he’s my best friend,” she said, adding that she was already anticipating their wedding day. “I’m so confident about the relationship that we’re going to have, that I’m ready to be married to him tomorrow. I am not going to let anything get in the way of this."

When they went away to Mexico, the pair were initially very happy together - but things started to turn sour when Danielle got ill with a stomach bug on the third day.

We don't yet know if Nick and Danielle's romance went the distance. Picture: Netflix

Nick was forced to go alone to the mixer, and Danielle's insecurities began to be revealed. Danielle told him: "I don’t trust anything right now," and the couple argued before Nick said he was "done". The pair later made up, and things are looking hopeful for the couple.

We don't know whether Nick and Danielle are still together, but they do still follow each other on Instagram. They seem to still be on good terms, therefore, even if they're no longer an item.

It is likely the couple will confirm their relationship status when the series has been up for a few weeks, so watch this space...