Nicola Adams confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing in first ever same-sex couple

Boxer Nicola Adams is one of the first confirmed contestants for Strictly Come Dancing.

Nicola Adams is to become the first ever contestant in a same-sex pairing on Strictly Come Dancing.

The boxer, 37, is one of the first confirmed celebrities for the 2020 series, and revealed earlier today that she asked producers if she could be paired with a female dancer.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing 2020 confirmed line-up

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, she said: "I asked the show about it.

"They wanted to know if I wanted to be on the show and I said, 'Yeah, but I want to dance with another female dance partner'.

Olympian Nicola has been confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: PA

"I'm a fan of the show. I've seen a couple of the seasons. I know it's going to be tough. I know the training is going to be hard. I can't dance at all, so this is going to be a totally new challenge for me.

"I think it's really important. It's definitely a time for change, it's definitely a time to move on and be more diverse, and this is a brilliant step in the right direction."It'll be nice for the LGBT community to be able to see same-sex couples on the show as well."

Read more: Caroline Quentin, Jason Bell and Max George announced as first three Strictly Come Dancing contestants

Nicola said that she didn't mind who her partner would be, adding: "I'd only be wanting somebody who's maybe a little bit on the short side because I'm a little bit small."

Speaking about her dancing ability, Nicola continued: "I can't dance at all, so this is going to be a totally new challenge for me.

"The only thing I've been doing is TikToks, and that's about as far as my dancing goes."

Nicola confirmed the news on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/Nicola Adams

Confirming that she'd signed on to the show, Nicola told her Instagram followers: "I’m really excited to be joining this year’s incredible line-up for @bbcstrictly .

"I’m a huge fan of the show and am thrilled to be part of something that holds such a special place in so many people’s hearts. You all know me from my work in the ring, but I'll be every bit as passionate and dedicated on the dance-floor too.

"I also wanted to thank the BBC for supporting me and making me the first ever female-lead; I’m so happy to be part of the movement for change, diversity and breaking boundaries in the entertainment industry. 🏳️‍🌈".

NOW READ:

The Cabins: what is the new Love Island-style dating show and when will it be released on ITV?

