No Return cast: How old is Louis Ashbourne Serkis and who are his famous parents?

7 February 2022, 16:00

Louis Ashbourne Serkis is starring in ITV's No Return
Louis Ashbourne Serkis is starring in ITV's No Return. Picture: ITV/Alamy

Who plays Noah in No Return and how old is he? Here's what we know about the young actor...

No Return is a brand new ITV drama which is bound to have us hooked.

The miniseries tells the story of couple Kathy (Sheridan Smith) and Martin (Michael Jibson), who go on holiday to Turkey with their family.

While the trip was supposed to be a luxury break to help the couple relax, it turns into a nightmare when their son Noah (Louis Ashbourne Serkis) gets into some serious trouble.

But who plays Noah and how old is he? Here’s what we know…

Louis Ashbourne Serkis is starring as Noah ITV's No Return
Louis Ashbourne Serkis is starring as Noah ITV's No Return. Picture: ITV

Who plays Noah in No Return and how old is he?

Noah Powell is played by Louis Ashbourne Serkis, who was born June 19, 2004, making him 17-years-old.

His character is 16-years-old in the series and is getting ready to take his exams before heading off to college.

But Noah finds himself facing 15 years in prison after one night goes disastrously wrong for the teenager.

What else has Louis Ashbourne Serkis been in?

Louis isn’t new to acting and in May 2016 he made his film debut playing Young Hatter in Alice Through the Looking Glass.

Louis Ashbourne Serkis starred in The Kid Who Would Be King
Louis Ashbourne Serkis starred in The Kid Who Would Be King. Picture: Alamy

In July 2017 he played Peter in the English version of Mary and the Witch's Flower, and also appeared in The Current War.

Two years later, he starred as Alex in The Kid Who Would Be King.

Who are Louis Ashbourne Serkis’ famous parents?

The young star is born into showbiz as his mum is The Bill actress Lorraine Ashbourne, who has also starred in Boon, Playing the Field, Silent Witness, Grantchester and Casualty.

With a long career in stage productions as well, Lorraine regularly appeared at the Royal Exchange Theatre in Manchester alongside her husband Andy Serkis.

Louis Ashbourne Serkis' parents are Lorraine Ashbourne and Andy Serkis
Louis Ashbourne Serkis' parents are Lorraine Ashbourne and Andy Serkis. Picture: Alamy

As for Andy, he is best known for voicing Gollum in The Lord of the Rings film trilogy (2001–2003) and The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012).

He also voiced King Kong in the 2005 film and Caesar in the Planet of the Apes reboot series.

Louis has actually worked with his dad as he starred in Bhoot in Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle as the wolf cub, which was directed by and co-starring Andy.

Andy and Lorraine are also parents to Noah’s older siblings Ruby and Sonny.

