Nobody Wants This new cast member and why you recognise them

Nobody Wants This has welcomed Sarah Silverman to the cast for season 3. Picture: Netflix/Getty

By Zoe Adams

Kristen Bell and Adam Brody are back for season three of Nobody Wants This on Netflix, and there's a new famous cast member.

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Nobody Wants This season 3 has officially released on Netflix and we can't wait to see what our favourite couple, Noah Roklov and Joanne Williams, are getting up to this time around.

Bringing back our beloved cast members including Kristen Bell, Adam Brody, Justine Lipe and Timothy Simons, we're in for a series of romantic drama, new life lessons and friendships that explore romantic connections.

But storyline aside, there's also a new actress in the cast, and she's someone many viewers might recognise.

Introducing comedian Sarah Silverman, Nobody Wants This's new Rabbi who is in charge of helping convert Joanne to Judaism.

Sarah Silverman has joined the Nobody Wants This cast as rabbi Eden. Picture: Netflix

Who is Saraha Silverman from Nobody Wants This?

Taking up her role as Rabbi Eden, Sarah's character is a teacher who holds the Intro to Judaism class at the temple of which Joanne has to attend.

A big part of the main character's transition to Jewish faith, we'll see Sarah play both a comforting, and sometimes comical, role.

But while for some viewers this may be the first time they see Sarah's work, for others they will instantly recognise her as one of Netflix's funniest comedians.

Away from acting, she's had two stand-up shows released on the streaming platform. They are Sarah Silverman: A Speck of Dust (2017) and her newest, Sarah Silverman: PostMortem (2025).

She's also had a number of other sketches for HBO, Apple and Amazon and has had many cameos across other comedy platforms.

Sarah Silverman stars alongside Adam Brody and Kristen Bell. Picture: Netflix

Sarah uses experiences from her own life, such as grief, motherhood and more to deliver her comedy work which has been described as deadpan humour.

Some of Sarah's biggest work is from her acting career though as she's starred in:

Wreck It Ralph - voiced the lead character Vanellope von Schweet

School of Rock - Patty Di Marco

I Smile Back

There's Something About Mary - Brenda

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