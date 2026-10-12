Nobody Wants This Season 3 release date is this month

12 October 2026, 12:54

Nobody Wants This season 3 is dropping on Netflix this month
Nobody Wants This season 3 is dropping on Netflix this month. Picture: Netflix

By Zoe Adams

Adam Brody and Kristen Bell are back as Noah Roklov and Joanne Williams for another season of Netflix's hit Nobody Wants This. Here's everything you need to know about the cast and storyline.

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Nobody Wants This is the romantic Netflix series we've all loved to indulge in every autumn and this October we've got the release date of season 3.

Bringing us our third instalment of the love story between Noah Roklov and Joanne Williams, this year we'll see the couple tackle the next stage of their relationship - moving in together.

With the TV cast bringing back our favourites, including Adam Brody, Kristen Bell, Justine Lipe and Timothy Simons, we're guaranteed to get our cosy binge watch with an added side of humour.

Here's everything you need to know about Nobody Wants This season three including the release date, cast and full storyline.

Kristen Bell's character Joanne begins her journey to Judaism this season
Kristen Bell's character Joanne begins her journey to Judaism this season. Picture: Netflix

When is Netflix's Nobody Wants This release date?

Kristen and Adam will be back on our screens ready to stream on October 22nd 2026.

The season will drop all 10 episodes at once meaning you can watch the full series as and when you please.

What is happening in Nobody Wants This season 3?

The plot line this year explores Noah and Joanne moving in together along with her conversion to Judaism.

Of course, none of this goes smoothly with a new Rabbi overseeing Joanne's classes along with fresh gossip from Sebastien.

Away from the main couple, Sasha and Esther begin their lives after their split, attempting to co-parent whilst figuring out dating apps and more.

Joanne's sister Morgan is also freshly single and is choosing to spend her time focusing on self growth and becoming a media sensation. There is of course, more on her relationship with Sasha as they explore their friendship and even possible romantic relationship.

Nobody Wants This season 3 sees Noah's mum finally accept Joanne into the family
Nobody Wants This season 3 sees Noah's mum finally accept Joanne into the family. Picture: Netflix

Who is in the cast of Nobody Wants This season 3?

We'll be seeing all our usual favourite faces returning for season 3 but there's also a new cast member in the form of Sarah Silverman who plays Joanne's teaching Rabbi.

Sarah is a stand up comedian in America and has worked on shows including Saturday Night Live, as well as children's programmes Wreck-It Ralph and School of Rock.

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