All the Nobody Wants This parts based on a true story

Nobody Wants This has some elements of truth behind the storyline. Picture: Netflix

By Zoe Adams

Netflix has brought together Kristen Bell and Adam Brody for new romantic comedy Nobody Wants This but is it based on a true story?

Nobody Wants This is the new romantic comedy everyone is talking about on Netflix starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody with many questioning how much of a true story it is.

Proving a hit amongst TV viewers, the plot is about Joanne, a relationship and sex podcaster and her love interest Noah, a rabbi, and whether they can make their relationship work despite their vast differences in backgrounds and beliefs.

So is Nobody Wants This a true story? Creator and executive producer Erin Foster has admitted it is and how it's actually based on her own real life.

Here's all the ways Nobody Wants This is based on a true story. Be warned, there are some spoilers ahead.

Joanne and Noah's relationship is based on a real-life couple. Picture: Netflix

Noah the rabbi

Speaking on her own real-life podcast (much like Joanne's), Erin revealed Noah is based on her own husband, Simon Tikhman, who is a music producer rather than rabbi.

She explained she wanted to create a character who was 'emotionally available, chivalrous, old-fashioned ... but also really funny and confident'.

Noah's life as a rabbi is based on her husband's upbringing as a son of Jewish Russian immigrants.

Erin added: "We didn’t come from similar backgrounds. He came from a much more traditional place. I came from a more unconventional place. When we got together we were like, "How’s this gonna work?"'

The Nobody Wants This podcast is based on the producer's one in real life. Picture: Netflix

The Nobody Wants This podcast

Much like Joanne, producer Erin has her own podcast with her sister Sara - The World's First.

The podcast's description reads: "Welcome to The World's First Podcast with Erin and Sara Foster, where conversations range in topic from friendship and sister dynamics to dating, anxiety, aging, motherhood, infertility, and more.

"The Foster sisters will let you in on what's happening in their lives and chat with people you may or may not know to help you navigate your daily life."

In a nod to their podcast, Joanne and sister Morgan listed things that give them the 'ick' which is inspired by one of their very own episodes that was released earlier in 2024.

The sunflower scene

In episode six, Noah meets Joanne's parents in gym wear and a ridiculously big bunch of sunflowers.

Erin details this scene was an exact moment in her and husband Simon's courtship. She recalls to New York Magazine: "The flowers were so long, and they kept falling over. Sitting there, I was like, "Well, if someone cares this much, then that feels like a weakness."

Simon responded: "I personally don’t remember the sunflowers being that big."