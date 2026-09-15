The Notebook: Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams' real-life love story

15 September 2026, 08:33 | Updated: 15 September 2026, 08:35

Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams went down in movie history for their pairing in The Notebook
Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams went down in movie history for their pairing in The Notebook. Picture: Getty/New Line Cinema

By Giorgina Hamilton

From on-screen chemistry to off-screen romance, how Gosling and McAdams’ iconic love story unfolded behind the scenes of The Notebook.

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When The Notebook opened in cinemas in June 2004 it was given a lukewarm reception by critics.

Adapted from Nicholas Sparks’ bestselling novel, the movie told the sweeping love story of Noah and Allie; two young people from different social worlds who fall deeply in love in 1940s South Carolina.

Directed by Nick Cassavetes, the film alternates between the couple’s passionate summer romance and a present-day storyline in which an elderly man reads their love story aloud in a nursing home.

While critics gave mixed reviews, audiences were captivated. In 2004 the film grossed over £62 million worldwide on a budget of around £16 million, becoming one of the most beloved romantic dramas of the 21st century.

Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams in The Notebook
The Notebook hit screens in 2004 and swept audiences off their feet. Picture: New Line Cinema
Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams's on-screen chemistry in The Notebook as a huge reason for its success
Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams's on-screen chemistry in The Notebook as a huge reason for its success. Picture: New Line Cinema

Central to its appeal was the chemistry between its leads: Ryan, then known mostly for indie roles, and Rachel McAdams, a rising Canadian actress whose breakout role in Mean Girls had just hit theatres the same year.

The pair would go on to fall in love off-screen too and later call each other the great loves of their lives, but during filming of The Notebook, things were far from romantic.

On screen, they were magnetic—brooding and fiery, tender and explosive. Off screen, however, the dynamic was far more complicated.

According to director Nick, Ryan and Rachel initially struggled to connect on set.

Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams didn't get off to the best start when filming begun
Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams didn't get off to the best start when filming begun. Picture: Getty

In a revealing 2014 VH1 interview, he admitted: "Maybe I’m not supposed to tell this story, but they were really not getting along one day on set. Really not.

"And Ryan came to me, and there’s 150 people standing in this big scene, and he says, ‘Nick come here.’ And he’s doing a scene with Rachel and he says, ‘Would you take her out of here and bring in another actress to read off camera with me?'"

Cassavetes says tensions boomed behind closed doors, prompting an intervention: "They started screaming and yelling at each other... It got better after that, you know? They had it out… The rest of the film wasn’t smooth sailing, but it was smoother sailing."

Despite the early friction, the elements that made Allie and Noah’s chemistry palpable began to emerge.

Ryan later acknowledged the profound impact of their personal connection on their performances: "We inspired the worst in each other... It was a strange experience, making a love story and not getting along with your co-star in any way."

Yet it was this struggle that eventually led to mutual respect—not only for their characters, but for each other.

Director Nick added: "If you want to know why The Notebook is considered kind of a romantic classic, the answer is Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams, and that's the beginning and end of it."

Ryan and Rachel's romantic relationship didn’t start until well after The Notebook had wrapped and its run in cinemas had ended.

Speaking to Elle in April 2007, McAdams explained their romance happened "quite a while after the movie."

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As their off-screen romance blossomed, the couple began appearing on red carpets side by side, quickly becoming one of Hollywood’s most admired couples.

Both spoke openly about the respect they had for each other’s craft. "He never does the same thing twice. He’s very brave," Rachel told Elle in 2007, praising partner Ryan as he received critical acclaim — and an Oscar nomination — for Half Nelson.

"I don’t think he sees the point unless he can find out what he’s made of every time," she added.

Speaking to People the same year, Ryan said: "She doesn’t need any help from me. She’s inspired me to do so much as well."

Despite their public adoration and the media spotlight, their relationship was not without its challenges.

By 2007, roughly two years after they began dating, the couple had quietly parted ways. Both actors remained respectful of each other in interviews, avoiding scandal while acknowledging the difficulty of moving on from such a high-profile romance.

“God bless The Notebook,” Ryan told GQ in 2007. “It introduced me to one of the great loves of my life. But people do Rachel and me a disservice by assuming we were anything like the people in that movie.

"Rachel and my love story is a hell of a lot more romantic than that.”

Ryan is now married to actress Eva Mendes who he has two daughters with. They keep their relationship as private as possible.

Rachel isn't married but has been in a long-term relationship with screenwriter Jamie Linden. They have a son and a daughter together.

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