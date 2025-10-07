Love Island's Olivia and Alex Bowen reveal final details of exciting family project

7 October 2025, 14:29

Olivia and Alex Bowen kissing their children
Olivia and Alex Bowen have officially confirmed the start date of their new family project. Picture: Olivia Bowen/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Olivia and Alex Bowen have confirmed their reality TV show which will take a closer look at family life with their two children Abel and Siena.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island has had some successful couples over the years and Olivia and Alex Bowen are one of them.

Having achieved great things since their time in the villa, including getting married, having two children, renovating homes, becoming an interiors expert and more, they have now confirmed their first ever reality TV show - Olivia & Alex Parenthood.

Confirming all the latest details on social media ahead of its start date, Olivia wrote: "NOT LONG NOW."

Fans of the Love Island couple are thrilled to hear they can get an inside look at the showbiz family, which includes son Abel, daughter Siena and dog Winnie. One commented on Instagram: "This is going to be brilliant!"

Agreeing another added: "So looking forward to this!"

Here's everything you need to know about Olivia & Alex Parenthood from start date, how many episodes and how you can watch.

When does Olivia & Alex Parenthood start?

There's not long to wait Love Island fans as the new family show is dropping on October 12th at 8pm.

How can you watch Olivia & Alex Parenthood?

You can watch the Bowen family live on ITV2 and ITVX or if you miss an episode, you can also catch up on their streaming service.

How many episodes of Olivia & Alex Parenthood will there be?

The show will have six hour long episodes for fans to enjoy.

It was filmed earlier this year, showing Olivia still pregnant with their little girl. The six episodes will show the last few days of her pregnancy and the early days when Siena arrives.

Olivia Bowen cuddling newborn daughter Siena and son Abel
Olivia Bowen will document the new arrival of her daughter Siena. Picture: Olivia Bowen/Instagram

What has Alex and Olivia said about their new show?

Excited to be getting back in front of the camera, Alex and Olivia told Metro they wanted the show to feel as real as possible while protecting their children.

Alex said: "We had a big say in how it’s going to be, which is important as we want our kids to be shown respectfully. There’s no footage of them running around, eating food, or anything like that. There were a lot of rules.

"We wanted that rough feel to it, as people can see straight through when it’s not real. It’s the old fly-on-the-wall style."

Alex and Olivia have done plenty of reality TV shows before with Love Island only being the start of their journey. This includes Olivia and Alex: Happily Ever After and Olivia and Alex Said Yes.

They also appeared on MTV's Tattoo of Us.

