Who is Olympian Nicola Adams and how long has she been with her partner Ella?

Nicola and her girlfriend Ella will be on the celebrity edition of the show. Picture: Gogglebox/Instagram

The Olympian is one of the newest stars on Celebrity Gogglebox.

Nicola Adams has been announced as one of the newest cast member of Celebrity Gogglebox along with her partner, Ella Beig.

The former Olympian is well known in the world of boxing having swept many titles across her career.

Here's everything you need to know about her...

Who is Nicola Adams and how old is she?

Nicola Adams OBE is a British former professional boxer who competed from 2017 to 2019.

She retired with an undefeated record and held the WBO female flyweight title in 2019.

As an amateur, she became the first female boxer to become an Olympic champion after winning gold at London 2012, and the first double Olympic champion following a second gold medal at Rio 2016, both in the flyweight division

The star was born on the 26 October 1982, making her 37 years old and her star sign, Scorpio.

What is Nicola's Instagram handle?

You can follow Nicola on Instagram at @nicolaadamsobe

Who is her partner Ella and how long have they been together?

Nicola will be starring in Celebrity Gogglebox with her girlfriend, cam girl Ella Baig, as well as their adorable dog.

The pair don't speak publicly about their relationship much but they've been together for nearly two yers, since the summer of 2018.

Ella is 21, and you can follow her on Instagram at @ella.baig.

The pair are assumed to be living together in Leeds as they're both from there.

Prior to Ella, Nicola was engaged to fellow boxer, Marlen Esparza, but they announced their split in April 2018.