One Direction members finally reunite as filming for new Netflix show begins

Former One Direction bandmates Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson have been spotted filming together . Picture: Getty/TikTok

By Giorgina Hamilton

Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson spotted filming new Netflix road trip show — as One Direction stars reunite a decade after split.

Former One Direction bandmates Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson have been spotted filming together for the first time in years — confirming long-circulating rumours of a new joint project.

The pair were seen shooting scenes for their upcoming Netflix docuseries in New Orleans, with fans capturing the unexpected reunion on camera.

One person wrote: “How awesome! Did you just stumble upon them?” while another commented: “The way they moved their heads and waved at the same time… STILL IN SYNC AFTER ALL THESE YEARS.”

A third added: “They look like they’re trying to be low-key in THE MOST conspicuous vehicle there’s ever been.”

Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik were spotted filming in New Orleans. Picture: TikTok/@katelynngarcia8

It’s one of the only times Zayn and Louis have been photographed together in nearly a decade, and the first since attending the funeral of bandmate Liam Payne in November 2024.

One Direction — made up of Zayn, Louis, Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Liam Payne — formed on The X Factor in 2010 and became one of the biggest pop acts in history.

Zayn left the band in 2015, and the remaining four members went on hiatus a year later to pursue solo careers. Speculation of a reunion has persisted ever since, fuelled by the members’s occasional public interactions and now, this on-camera reunion.

However, Louis recently played down the idea of a formal comeback. Speaking to Rolling Stone UK in October, he said: “Before Liam passed, I kind of always had it in the back of my mind. Like, ‘I’m sure we’ll do something, even if it’s just one big show.’

"But now I’d be really surprised. I also kind of love that the last time that we were on stage together, Liam was there. That’s just so perfect.”

One Direction became one of the biggest pop acts in history. Picture: Getty

The photos of Zayn and Louis’s reunion also come amid fresh speculation about Louis’s personal life. Sources close to the singer have suggested he may be preparing to propose to girlfriend Zara McDermott.

The former Love Island star and the musician have been dating for around ten months, going Instagram official last summer.

On Zara’s 29th birthday in December, she shared a sweet photo of the couple with the caption: “The best birthday ever with you & the final year of my 20s.”

According to source form The Mirror, they said: "You’ve never seen a couple so in love with each other. They’re so blissfully in love and I think we could be hearing wedding bells soon.” Insiders say Liam’s passing has encouraged Louis to “not waste any time.”

With a major Netflix show, a new album, and a possible engagement on the horizon, it seems Louis Tomlinson’s next chapter may be his most personal yet.

When will Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik's Netflix show be on TV?

The new Netflix series reportedly follows the pair on a road trip across the US, combining personal reflections and behind-the-scenes stories from their One Direction years.

The show is expected to premiere later this year, likely in the summer — fittingly marking ten years since the band’s 2016 split.

A TV insider told The Sun: “This will be an absolutely huge show for Netflix and is guaranteed to whip 1D’s global army of fans into a frenzy.

"Although the idea of British boyband members doing a show about travelling across America sounds random, most of them now have strong links Stateside.

"And it’s likely to be a chance for some serious soul-searching and deep discussions about the incredible journey the group have already been on since they were formed on The X Factor 15 years ago.”

