One Tree Hill cast then and now as show debuts on Netflix

One Tree Hill has debuted on Netflix for the first time. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

From Chad Michael Murray to Sophia Bush and James Lafferty, here's what all the actors of One Tree Hill are doing now 14 years after the show.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

One Tree Hill was a hugely popular TV show across the world which consisted of nine seasons and more love, friendship and family drama twists then we knew what to do with.

Now, featuring on Netflix 14 years after the show came to a conclusion, we take a look at what the cast of the American drama series are doing now.

With the actors including huge stars such as Chad Michael Murray, James Lafferty, Hilarie Burton, Bethany Joy Lenz and Sophia Bush, it's time to take a look at what they've been up to since the end of One Tree Hill.

So whether you're new to the hype or you're a fan reminiscing, here's what the cast are up to now.

Chad Michael Murray has gone on to have a successful acting career. Picture: Getty

Lucas Scott played by Chad Michael Murray

One of the leading males in One Tree Hill, Chad played Lucas Scott who was the half-brother of Nathan Scott.

Since the show ended in 2012, the actor has benefitted from his profile on the show and has gone on to some huge TV and movie roles. These include, A Cinderella Story, Sullivan's Crossing, The Merry Gentlemen and Freakier Friday.

Personally, he's also living a successful life. He's married to wife of 11 years Sarah Roemer who he has three children with.

He was also married to fellow One Tree Hill cast member Sophia Bush between 2005-2006, a time when the show was still filming. The split was believed to be rather messy with them both saying it came down to being young and naive.

James Lafferty remained in the acting business after One Tree Hill. Picture: Getty

Nathan Scott played by James Lafferty

The other male lead, James played brother Nathan and built up a strong friendship with Chad over the years.

Now, James has continued with his acting journey as well as becoming a writer and director. Some of his work includes Everyone Is Doing Great, A Pickleball Christmas and The Haunting of Hill House.

He is married to Australian actress Alexandra Park who he wed in 2022.

Hilarie Burton married fellow actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Picture: Getty

Peyton Sawyer played by Hilarie Burton

Hilarie has expanded her career wings outside of acting in recent years and now hosts a popular podcast called Drama Queens alongside her fellow One Tree Hill pal, Sophia Bush.

She's also an established author, having recently released Grimoire Girl in 2023.

Hilarie is also in a high profile marriage with her actor husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan who is best known for his role in The Walking Dead. Together they have two children.

Bethany Joy Lenz has since opened up about being part of a cult in her new book. Picture: Getty

Hayley Scott played by Bethany Joy Lenz

The main love interest for brother Nathan, Hayley Scott was the woman who became his wife and mother of his children.

Now, 14 years later, actress Bethany Joy Lenz has enjoyed roles in many romantic Christmas movies including An Unexpected Christmas and A Biltmore Christmas.

She's also turned her attention to writing novels with Dinner For Vampires being her latest success. A memoir, she shocked fans when she revealed she had been in a cult for 10 years in the 2000s and turned the story into a book.

Bethany was married to musician Michael Galeotti who she had daughter Maria with. They divorced after seven years of marriage.

Paul Johansson has kept a low profile since One Tree Hill. Picture: Getty

Dan Scott played by Paul Johansson

The father of the Scott brothers, Paul played the abusive and manipulative dad role.

Since One Tree Hill finished 14 years ago, Paul has achieved roles in the Detective Knight series and Van Helsing.

He married actress Gabrielle Oltean in 2001 but they divorced in 2005 after having a son together. There is not much information on who he's dated since.

Sophia Bush has continued acting and uses her platform for equality. Picture: Getty

Brooke Davis played by Sophia Bush

Sophia played Brooke Davis, the popular cheerleader who has a life overhaul as she gets older becoming a successful business woman.

Following the end of One Tree Hill, Sophia went on to star in many more popular TV shows and movies including The Stranger In My Home, Incredibles, John Tucker Must Die and Chicago Med.

With nearly 5million followers on Instagram, she runs a podcast and is also a huge human right's campaigner.

She is now happily in a relationship with Ashlyn Harris, a professional soccer player, after she came out as queer following her divorce from husband Grant Hughes.

Moira Kelly is most famous for being the voice of Nala in Lion King. Picture: Getty

Karen Roe played by Moira Kelly

The mother of Lucas Scott, she was abandoned by Dan Scott while pregnant. She runs the local cafe and is a central character in One Tree Hill.

Now, Moira has continued with her acting career and has had roles in Hallmark movies such as Love of the Irish.

She has kept her public profile very low since One Tree Hill and her fame on Lion King as the voice of Nala.

Barbara Alyn Woods is the proud mum of three actress daughters. Picture: Getty

Deb Scott played by Barbara Alyn Woods

Dan Scott's troubled ex-wife, Barbara played Deb who had multiple important storylines including battling a drug addiction and caring for her grandson.

Barbara herself has dabbled in a few acting projects since her time in the teen series but is now the busy mum of three daughters also in the industry. She has Emily, Natalie and Alyvia Alyn Lind who she welcomed with estranged husband John Lind.

READ MORE: