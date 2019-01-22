Our Girl series 4: Michelle Keegan to reprise role of Georgie Lane – everything you need to know about the series from release date to cast

Michelle Keegan will be returning to Our Girl for series 4. Picture: BBC

By Alice Dear

Our Girl is returning for a fourth series, with Michelle Keegan reprising her role of Georgie Lane.

BBC drama Our Girl will be returning later this year.

Former Coronation Street actress Michelle Keegan will be returning to play main character Georgie Lane.

But when is the series release date? Who’s in the cast and what has Michelle said about the return?

Michelle Keegan will reprise her role as Georgie Lane. Picture: BBC

Our Girl series 4 release date

No release date for series four of Our Girl has been announced.

However, we know filming for the series will start in April this year.

The series will consist of six hour long episodes.

Our Girls series 4 cast

Alongside Michelle is the return of actor Ben Aldridge as Captain James.

Olly Rox will also reprise his role as Captain ‘Bones’ McClyde.

This series will not star actor Luke Pasqualino, who’s character Elvis Harte was killed off at the end of series three.

Ben Aldridge will return as Captain James . Picture: BBC

What Michelle’s said about turning

Following the announcement she will be returning to our screens as Goergie, Michelle said: “Being in Our Girl has been one of the highlights of my career so far.

"I feel very lucky to be part of the show, and I'm really excited that it's coming back.”

Mark Wright’s wife added: “The audience response has been so positive, and I think Georgie is a character who resonates with viewers. I absolutely love playing the role.

"Be prepared for another incredible series – Georgie's still got unfinished business."