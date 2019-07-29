Ovie Soko and India Reynolds relationship timeline: a look back at their Love Island journey

Ovie and India are Love Island series five finalists. Picture: ITV

Okie Soko and India Reynolds are both finalists in Love Island 2019

Love Island series five draws to a conclusion tonight, and finalists Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury, Curtis Pritchard and Maura Higgins, Ovie Soko and India Reynolds and Greg O'Shea and Amber Gill will battle in out to win the 50k prize.

Only Molly-Mae and Tommy are in an official relationship, and the remaining three couples are all fairly new in their relationships.

Read more: Who won Love Island last year and where are the previous winners?

Ovie, who arrived in the villa after being brought back by Anna Vikali from Casa Amor, got together with India in around the sixth week of the show - but they are still third favourite to win tonight (after Tommy and Molly-Mae and Amber and Greg).

Here's everything you need to know about their relationship.

India arrived alongside Harley Brash in week six, and made it clear early on that she had her sights set on Ovie.

The couple went on a date, and soon after shared their first kiss.

Ovie and India are third favourites to win tonight. Picture: ITV

Their relationship hit a slight bump in the road when Jordan Hames (who was coupled up with Anna) recently decided that his head had been turned by India - and decided to let her know.

It happened about about a week after Ovie and India got together, and all started when Jordan and India were talking about their favourite foods in the kitchen.

Read more: Molly-Mae Hague's mum slammed by Love Island fans for putting her daughter down and flirting with Tommy

Anna, who was watching on, told Amber Gill: "They're always together", and Amber agreed.

Jordan later told Curtis Pritchard that he was having second thoughts about asking Anna to be his girlfriend.

He said: “At the time I asked her to be my girlfriend, it felt normal and natural and it was the right thing to do. But I feel like I may have rushed into it.”

Opening up about India, he then added: “I feel like over the past couple of days I’ve had a few good conversations with India."

After sleeping on it, Jordan confirmed to Curtis: “I think I’ve confirmed the location of my head…India”.

Jordan then decided to tell India, and she told him that she thinks of him as a friend.

Ovie and Jordan had a chat about the ordeal afterwards, and decided that everything was cool between them.

Things between Ovie and India have been going from strength to strength.

On their final date, India told him: “I’m so glad you’ve been in the villa the whole time.

Ovie and India have been growing closer after meeting in week six. Picture: ITV

"It’s been an amazing experience but it wouldn’t have been half as good if you hadn’t of been there.

“I came in to meet someone but I didn’t expect to meet someone and get on with them and like them as much as I like you.”

Ovie then replied with: “You know I don’t know how to take compliments!"

He then added: “At one point, it looked like I wasn’t going to be in a romantic couple at all. I felt like I just had the role of the guardian angel over Amber. When I walked into that date, you stood out to me so clear.

Ovie Soko and India Reynolds are third favourites to win tonight. Picture: ITV

"It really changed the whole experience for me. It’s brightened up my days.”

India responded with: “Do you know what my favourite thing about you is? You’re always checking that I’m ok and you’ll just give me a little wink or a nod.”

The Love Island final is on tonight at 9PM on ITV2.