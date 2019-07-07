What basketball team does Love Island's Ovie Soko play for?

Love Island 2019 is in full swing, and it could just be the most dramatic series of all time.

The events of Casa Amor will likely go down in Love Island history, and at the centre of much of this drama was new guy Ovie Soko.

He got close to Anna Vakili while in the house, and she subsequently chose to couple up with him and brought him back to the villa.

However, the pair then had a huge bust-up - and she snogged her old flame Jordan Hames.

Ovie is a pro-basketball player - here's everything you need to know about his career.

Ovie is originally from London, but went to school in Virginia, USA, where he stared playing basketball as a small-forward.

He played for his school, and also attended UAB college where he continued to play over a three year period. He entered the NBA draft in 2014, but was un-drafted. He later signed a deal with Boulazac in France, and he currently plays professionally for UCAM Murcia in Spain. He also plays for Great Britain.

How tall is Ovie Soko?

He is 6ft7 tall.

Ovie and Anna recently split up. Picture: ITV

Who is Ovie Soko coupled up with in Love Island?

He's currently coupled up with Anna Vakili, but has his eye on Joanna Chimonidies.

Amber Gill recently asked him: “Is there anyone in the villa that you have your eye on?”, and he replied: “If I had to pick, it would be Joanna.”

Anna overheard Ovie reveal he liked Joanna, and the pair had an argument.

Ovie said: “I do feel like you’re not clear on what you want.”, and Anna replied: “And Joanna is?” Ovie then said: “That’s the vibe I got.”

How old is Ovie Soko?

Ovie is 28 years old.

