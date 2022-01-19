Who is Patrick from Too Hot To Handle? Age, Instagram and job revealed

19 January 2022, 08:07 | Updated: 19 January 2022, 08:26

Patrick is one of the Too Hot To Handle season three contestants
Patrick is one of the Too Hot To Handle season three contestants. Picture: Netflix/Instagram
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Patrick is one of the contestants on Too Hot To Handle season three - find out how old he is, where he's from, and who he's got his eye on...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

If you're looking for your next binge watch, we seriously recommend getting going with Too Hot To Handle, pronto.

The Netflix show is officially back for season three, and we can't wait to see what infamous smart speaker Lana has in store for this year's cohort of singletons.

Too Hot To Handle sees a group of singletons move into a luxury Turks and Caicos villa together in the hope of finding love.

The catch, though, is that they aren't allowed to snog, have sex, or canoodle in any way...

If they break the rules, they risk losing huge sums from the $200,000 prize fund.

One of the cast hoping to find a romantic partner is Patrick, who hails from Hawaii.

Here's your need-to-know on him...

Patrick is one of the Too Hot To Handle season two contestants
Patrick is one of the Too Hot To Handle season two contestants. Picture: Netflix

Who is Too Hot To Handle's Patrick?

Patrick, 29, is a model and actor from Hawaii, USA.

Prior to going on Too Hot To Handle, he revealed that he's more than happy to fulfil holiday romance fantasies of women visiting Hawaii, and that he has a 'typical routine' to give them an unforgettable night.

Too Hot To Handle is streaming on Netflix now
Too Hot To Handle is streaming on Netflix now. Picture: Netflix

He has a degree in botany, and his love of flowers is evident in the show, as he compares romantic interest Georgia to a lily.

How tall is Too Hot To Handle's Patrick?

He stands at an impressive 6ft5.

Patrick is a model and actor from Hawaii
Patrick is a model and actor from Hawaii. Picture: Instagram/Patrick Mullen

Who does Patrick have his eye on?

Patrick is seen to take a fancy to Georgie early on, who doesn't appear to reciprocate his feelings.

Is Patrick on Instagram?

He is! You can follow him @Thepatmullen.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Get to know Too Hot To Handle's Nathan

Who is Too Hot To Handle's Nathan? Age, Instagram and job revealed
Get to know Too Hot To Handle's Harry

Who is Too Hot To Handle's Harry? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Celebrities

Who is Stevan?

Who is Stevan from Too Hot To Handle? Age, Instagram and job revealed

Celebrities

Isabel Caswell is starring in The Bay

The Bay cast: How old is Isabel Caswell and what else has she been in?
Who is Beaux from Too Hot To Handle?

Who is Beaux from Too Hot To Handle? Age, Instagram and job revealed

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Coleen Nolan has got a new boyfriend

Who is Coleen Nolan's new boyfriend Michael Jones? Inside the Loose Women star's relationship

Celebrities

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran plays Spill The Tea and reveals why baby Lyra heard his new album first
The Wanted

Battle of the Boybands: How much do The Wanted know about themselves?
JLS play Battle of the Boybands

Battle of the Boybands: Do you know more about JLS than them?
How old are the cast of Too Hot To Handle season three?

Too Hot To Handle cast ages: how old are the season three contestants?
Holly Willoughby is not on This Morning for two weeks

Why is Holly Willoughby not on This Morning today?

This Morning

How much do the winners of Too Hot To Handle get?

How much is the Too Hot To Handle prize money and how is the winner decided?
Who is Too Hot To Handle's Jaz?

Who is Jaz from Too Hot To Handle? Age, Instagram and job revealed

Celebrities

Rachel Stevens has had to pull out of Dancing On Ice

Dancing On Ice’s Rachel Stevens forced to pull out of live show after painful accident

Dancing On Ice 2022

Holly is one of the Too Hot To Handle season three contestants

Who is Holly from Too Hot To Handle? Age, Instagram and job revealed
Who is Too Hot To Handle's Georgia?

Who is Georgia from Too Hot To Handle? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Celebrities

Michael Greco is starring in Holby City

EastEnders legend Michael Greco makes unexpected appearance in Holby City
Your need-to-know on Too Hot To Handle's Izzy

Who is Izzy from Too Hot To Handle? Age, Instagram and job revealed

Celebrities

Who is The Masked Singer's Mushroom?

The Masked Singer fans 'rumble' Mushroom after spotting major clues
Shama Amin has had to leave The Apprentice

The Apprentice: Why did Shama Amin leave and what is Rheumatoid Arthritis?