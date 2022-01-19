Who is Patrick from Too Hot To Handle? Age, Instagram and job revealed

Patrick is one of the Too Hot To Handle season three contestants. Picture: Netflix/Instagram

By Polly Foreman

Patrick is one of the contestants on Too Hot To Handle season three - find out how old he is, where he's from, and who he's got his eye on...

Listen to this article Loading audio...

If you're looking for your next binge watch, we seriously recommend getting going with Too Hot To Handle, pronto.

The Netflix show is officially back for season three, and we can't wait to see what infamous smart speaker Lana has in store for this year's cohort of singletons.

Too Hot To Handle sees a group of singletons move into a luxury Turks and Caicos villa together in the hope of finding love.

The catch, though, is that they aren't allowed to snog, have sex, or canoodle in any way...

If they break the rules, they risk losing huge sums from the $200,000 prize fund.

One of the cast hoping to find a romantic partner is Patrick, who hails from Hawaii.

Here's your need-to-know on him...

Patrick is one of the Too Hot To Handle season two contestants. Picture: Netflix

Who is Too Hot To Handle's Patrick?

Patrick, 29, is a model and actor from Hawaii, USA.

Prior to going on Too Hot To Handle, he revealed that he's more than happy to fulfil holiday romance fantasies of women visiting Hawaii, and that he has a 'typical routine' to give them an unforgettable night.

Too Hot To Handle is streaming on Netflix now. Picture: Netflix

He has a degree in botany, and his love of flowers is evident in the show, as he compares romantic interest Georgia to a lily.

How tall is Too Hot To Handle's Patrick?

He stands at an impressive 6ft5.

Patrick is a model and actor from Hawaii. Picture: Instagram/Patrick Mullen

Who does Patrick have his eye on?

Patrick is seen to take a fancy to Georgie early on, who doesn't appear to reciprocate his feelings.

Is Patrick on Instagram?

He is! You can follow him @Thepatmullen.