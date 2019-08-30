Paul Chuckle slams BBC's tribute to late brother Barry, branding it a 'slap in the face'

The brothers were very popular children's TV stars from the 80s until 2009. Picture: BBC/PA

He was not happy with the Beeb's attempt to give a touching tribute, and has since slammed them for being insensitive.

Paul Chuckle has spoken out about the BBC's decision to put the final series of ChuckleVision on the iPlayer, and has called it a "slap in the face".

The children's TV star, 71, starred in the comedy series with late brother Barry, who passed away last year aged 73, and the BBC had put the show on their online player as a tribute to Barry.

The brothers were incredibly popular and had a long run in children's TV with their own show. Picture: PA

They had placed the old series of the iconic show on the player so that "viewers old and new can enjoy Barry and Paul's unique brand of kids' comedy."

However, Paul's hit out at the bosses as the tribute did not go down well.

He's recently slammed them in an interview with Radio Times for not airing ChuckleVision on live television.

Paul, who's real surname is Elliot, said: “That again was a slap in the face. They could have at least put it on the BBC – not iPlayer

"They asked permission and I said ‘why not on main TV?’”

ChuckleVision had a great run on CBBC, the broadcasting company's kids' channel, with a whopping 21 series and nearly 300 episodes produced between 1987 and 2009.

It's one of the longest-serving children's TV shows in UK history and the brothers are well-known British legends.

CBBC very recently posted a Tweet that sparked a lot of controversy after rating their own shows in different tiers.

Did we get it right? pic.twitter.com/iz4wsRe7lK — CBBC (@cbbc) August 21, 2019

What should've been a bit of harmless fun ended up causing arguments left right and centre over where different shows were placed, and ChuckleVison ended up in the middle tier.

This didn't go down well with Paul, who tweeted his fury with its ‘mid tier’ placement at the time, and has now added to Radio Times: “It was absolutely ridiculous what they put, people were saying how stupid this is.

“It doesn’t really mean anything it’s just another slap in the face from CBBC.”