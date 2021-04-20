Peaky Blinders crew share touching on set tribute to Helen McCrory following her death

Peaky Blinders and Harry Potter actress Helen McCrory died aged 52. Picture: BBC/ PA Images/Instagram:@antobyrne75

Friends of Helen McCrory have paid tribute to the Peaky Blinders and Harry Potter actress after she died of cancer aged 52.

The cast and crew of Peaky Blinders have paid tribute to the late Helen McCrory after her heartbreaking death.

Helen played Aunt Polly in the drama series, and passed away at the age of 52 following a cancer battle.

In a touching nod to the actress, Peaky Blinders director Anthony Byrne posted a photo of a clapperboard decorated with a sketch of her face.

The words alongside it read ‘rest in peace Helen’.

Sharing the tribute with his followers after a day of filming, Anthony wrote: “Today was beautiful and strange and sad and surreal.

“We found ourselves in the most beautiful environment. The sun beating down on us and it felt ok.

“It was incredible but not surprising to read the many tributes and articles dedicated to Helen over the weekend.”

He continued: “This is our ‘A’ camera board and Polly Gray is always in front of our cameras,” before adding the board was designed by Manchester based tattoo artist Lauren Marie Sutton.

Anthony added: “It has meant a huge amount to me and the crew on Peaky to have an image of Helen on set with us everyday.”

Helen McCrory and Damian Lewis got married 14 years ago. Picture: PA Images

The BBC's Instagram account also posted a photo of the whiteboard with the caption: "Helen McCrory, forever part of the Peaky Blinders family.⁣"

This comes after Helen's husband Damian Lewis confirmed her death on Friday.

He wrote: "I'm heartbroken to announce that after a heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family.

"She died as she lived. Fearlessly. God we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you."

Helen and Damian married in 2007 and share two children together - Manon, 14, and Gulliver, 13.

Helen McCrory had a long career in film and TV, and starred in a number of the Harry Potter films, playing Draco Malfoy's mother Narcissa Malfoy.

She also recently appeared in ITV drama Quiz and was the voice of Stelmaria in His Dark Materials.