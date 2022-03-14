Peaky Blinders fan theories on who they 'grey man' could be

Peaky Blinders season six is in full swing, and fans of the BBC show are now firmly in detective mode trying to work out who on earth the 'grey man' could be.

The series has got off to a dramatic start, with Tommy Shelby's (Cillian Murphy) daughter Ruby (Orla McDonagh) having an ominous premonition involving a "a man with green eyes," alongside the Romani words: "Tickna mora o'beng."

Ruby later tells Lizzie (Natasha O'Keefe) about her vision, saying: "It’s the grey man. He says he’s coming for me and he’s coming for daddy as well."

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knigh has confirmed that Ruby's vision is "not a good thing", and confirmed that she is talking about the 'devil'.

So who could the grey man be? Here, we explore the options

Who is the grey man?
Who is the grey man? Picture: BBC

Tommy Shelby

One theory expressed on Twitter is that the 'grey man' could refer to Tommy Shelby.

While this theory seems unlikely, as Tommy doesn't match the physical description of the figure, it is still possible that Ruby's vision referred to her father.

Tommy previously told Jack Nelson that the first person he killed was a 'Prussian boy with green eyes', so it could very well be Tommy in the vision.

One person penned: "It's the first person Tommy killed and is fighting when he has his seizures! He said his first kill was a Prussian boy with green eyes and that guy is wearing grey and has clay or something on his face."

Michael Gray

Michael Gray shares the same name with the 'grey man'
Michael Gray shares the same name with the 'grey man'. Picture: BBC

Michael Gray at first glance seems an obvious contender for the 'grey man', due to the fact that they share the same name.

Many Twitter users are convinced it's him, with one writing: "How has nobody made the connection that 'The Grey Man' is Michael Gray #PeakyBlinders."

Another added: "Tommy's daughter keeps saying 'The Grey Man' What's Michael's second name?"

Captain Swing

While Captain Swing (Charlene McKenna) doesn't match the physical description, some viewers are still convinced it could be her.

Sir Oswald Mosley

Sir Oswald Mosley was previously dubbed the 'devil' by Tommy, so he is a fairly obvious contender for the grey man.

Sharing their theory on Twitter, one viewer wrote: "so many links to the Green Eyes and going back to when Tommy said to Arthur and Michael, 'I've met many bad people, but this man is the devil' (referring to Oswald Mosley) who had green eyes."

Jack Nelson

Could Jack Nelson be the grey man?
Could Jack Nelson be the grey man? Picture: BBC

Newcomer Jack Nelson loosely matches the description of the grey man due to his grey suit - so he could definitely be a contender.

