Peaky Blinders star Harry Kirton reveals he's still working part-time in a vegan café

Harry Kirton, 21, is a key member of the notorious Shelby family, but off-set he still works part-time. Picture: Getty / Instagram

As the award-winning show returns for season five, the 21-year-old British actor admits he won't let fame go to his head

Peaky Blinders star Harry Kirton has revealed he is still working part-time in a vegan café, despite being one of the hit show's household names.

The British actor, 21, who has played Finn Shelby since the age of 13, explained that while on-screen he portrays a violent, drug-sniffing gang member, off-screen he is passionate about veganism and wants to stay grounded.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk, he said: "I still do part-time work, you know, I like to keep in sync with the world that we live in because acting is a very…you know, you’re pretending a lot and your headspace is in this area and that.

"At the end of the day we’ve all got to pay rent and we’ve all got to do real things. I have a lot of passions that aren’t just acting. I like to write, I’m vegan, I’m working at a vegan café."

Harry, who first appeared on the award-winning series eight years ago, explained that people-watching is the perfect way to prepare for upcoming scenes.

"The best source for an actor is just humans, just people going about their day and the best source of information is somewhere like that. When people come in and out it makes me learn even more than sitting at home going “oh, what do I do for the day?!”

"Get off your a**e, make some money, be productive, sort of thing."

The Peaky Blinders actor also admitted his dad helps keep him "in check" amid the show's buzz.

Harry plays Arthur Shelby Jr's son Finn Shelby in the hit gangster drama. Picture: Getty

Series 5 of the Birmingham-based drama exploded back onto screens last night as Cillian Murphy's volatile character Tommy Shelby went from gangster patriarch to politician.

The action-packed first episode saw a brutal murder, a shock pregnancy and plenty more twists and turns – a sign of what's to come according to the BBC's official synopsis.

"Series five of Steven Knight's crime family saga finds the world thrown into turmoil by the financial crash of 1929. Opportunity and misfortune are everywhere," reads the description.

"When Tommy Shelby MP is approached by a charismatic politician with a bold vision for Britain, he realises that his response will affect not just his family's future but that of the entire nation."

Peaky Blinders returns tomorrow at 9.30pm on BBC One, before continuing on Sundays at 9pm.