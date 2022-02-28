Peaky Blinders viewers in tears at tribute to Helen McCrory's character Aunt Polly

Helen McCrory tragically died of breast cancer in April 2021.

Peaky Blinders viewers were in tears last night as the characters mourned the loss of Aunt Polly, who was played by Helen McCrory.

Helen played the character from 2013-19, before she tragically died of breast cancer last April.

In the first episode of its highly anticipated sixth and final season, Tommy (played by Cillian Murphy) was still alive after attempting to shoot himself in the field at the end of the last series.

At the beginning of the episode, Polly's son Michael Grey (Finn Cole) was seen grieving his mother after her body appeared to have been delivered to Tommy's estate as a message to him in one of three body bags.

As Tommy inspected the bags, he broke down after realising the consequences of his actions.

Tommy was shown to be still alive at the start of the series. Picture: BBC

The family held a memorial for Polly, during which a carriage was burned with her body inside.

During the service, Michael said: "Mum, it was the ambitions and strategies of one man that caused this.

"And I swear in the name of almighty God, no matter what it takes, no matter how many lies I have to tell, I will take revenge on Tommy Shelby."

Helen starred in Peaky Blinders from 2013-19. Picture: BBC

Aunt Polly's face could be seen within the smoke as the caravan went up in flames.

There was also an on-screen tribute to Helen, which read: "Dedicated to the memory of Helen McCrory OBE 'Polly Gray'."

Viewers were in tears at the moving tribute, with one writing: "The passing of Polly Gray couldn't have been scripted any better, a perfect tribute to the great Helen McCrory.

Viewers were in tears at the touching tribute to Helen McCrory. Picture: BBC

"It takes an incredible cast to have the courage to act out those scenes and they did her proud. Brilliant first episode."

Another viewer added: "Today and everyday we remember Helen McCrory, Peaky Blinders isn't the same without aunt pol."

A third wrote: "Aunt Polly's burial hit different. What a scene," while another added: "Beautiful scene to remember the late Helen McCrory".