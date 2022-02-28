Peaky Blinders viewers in tears at tribute to Helen McCrory's character Aunt Polly

28 February 2022, 07:45

Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Helen McCrory tragically died of breast cancer in April 2021.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Peaky Blinders viewers were in tears last night as the characters mourned the loss of Aunt Polly, who was played by Helen McCrory.

Helen played the character from 2013-19, before she tragically died of breast cancer last April.

In the first episode of its highly anticipated sixth and final season, Tommy (played by Cillian Murphy) was still alive after attempting to shoot himself in the field at the end of the last series.

At the beginning of the episode, Polly's son Michael Grey (Finn Cole) was seen grieving his mother after her body appeared to have been delivered to Tommy's estate as a message to him in one of three body bags.

As Tommy inspected the bags, he broke down after realising the consequences of his actions.

Tommy was shown to be still alive at the start of the series
Tommy was shown to be still alive at the start of the series. Picture: BBC

The family held a memorial for Polly, during which a carriage was burned with her body inside.

During the service, Michael said: "Mum, it was the ambitions and strategies of one man that caused this.

"And I swear in the name of almighty God, no matter what it takes, no matter how many lies I have to tell, I will take revenge on Tommy Shelby."

Helen starred in Peaky Blinders from 2013-19
Helen starred in Peaky Blinders from 2013-19. Picture: BBC

Aunt Polly's face could be seen within the smoke as the caravan went up in flames.

There was also an on-screen tribute to Helen, which read: "Dedicated to the memory of Helen McCrory OBE 'Polly Gray'."

Viewers were in tears at the moving tribute, with one writing: "The passing of Polly Gray couldn't have been scripted any better, a perfect tribute to the great Helen McCrory.

Viewers were in tears at the touching tribute to Helen McCrory
Viewers were in tears at the touching tribute to Helen McCrory. Picture: BBC

"It takes an incredible cast to have the courage to act out those scenes and they did her proud. Brilliant first episode."

Another viewer added: "Today and everyday we remember Helen McCrory, Peaky Blinders isn't the same without aunt pol."

A third wrote: "Aunt Polly's burial hit different. What a scene," while another added: "Beautiful scene to remember the late Helen McCrory".

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Where are Carolina Santos and Dion Giannarelli now?

Married at First Sight Australia season 9: Where are Carolina Santos and Dion Giannarelli now?
Simon Leviev has done an interview with his glrlfriend

'Tinder Swindler' Simon Leveiv's girlfriend finally speaks out
Coronation Street actor Joseph Wandera has passed away

Coronation Street actor Joseph Wandera dies on holiday aged 27
Bradley Walsh was left shocked on Thursday

The Chase's Bradley Walsh shocked as Mark Labbett pulls him up on question blunder
Dermot O'Leary is missing from This Morning

Why is Dermot O'Leary not on This Morning?

This Morning

Trending on Heart

This 'magic eye' pattern has been shared to Reddit

What animal do you see? Magic eye optical illusion has users divided

Lifestyle

This incredible hot tub is perfect for summer

You can now buy a £399 hot tub that's perfect for summer

Lifestyle

The woman shared her story to TikTok

'My midwife laughed at my baby name with the woman on the bed next to me'

Lifestyle

A woman has sparked a debate after asking whether you should put away your toaster

Woman sparks debate after asking whether you should put your toaster away after each use

Lifestyle

Dirty Mother Pukka was released on Thursday of this week

Anna Whitehouse on Dirty Mother Pukka podcast: 'it shows the '360 degrees of women'

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon has opened up about her insecurities

Stacey Solomon opens up on 'insecurities' as she takes Rose swimming for first time

Celebrities

Lindsay Lohan has revealed the correct way to pronounce her name

Lindsay Lohan reveals we've been pronouncing her name wrong this whole time

Celebrities

Jessica Seracino and Daniel Holmes were matched on MAFS Australia

Married at First Sight Australia season 9: Where are Jessica Seracino and Daniel Holmes now?
Dirty Mother Pukka is back!

Dirty Mother Pukka is back! Anna Whitehouse returns with a brand-new series of the hit podcast

Celebrities

Kylie Najjar gave birth to baby Bodhi at 2:22am on the 22nd February 2022

'Lucky' baby born on 22/02/2022 at 2.22am and 22 seconds

Lifestyle

Jacqueline Jossa was forced to sell house after money struggles

Jacqueline Jossa forced to sell house after ‘struggling with money’ following EastEnders exit

Celebrities

Emmerdale has been hit with Ofcom complaints

Emmerdale hit with Ofcom complaints over 'violent' Meena scenes
Sue and Noel Radford lost two of their children in a theme park

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford’s panic after losing two children on family day out
Holly Willoughby is wearing a red dress from Beulah London

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her red dress from Beulah London

Celebrities

Bruce Jones played Les Battersby in Coronation Street

Here's where Les Battersby actor Bruce Jones is now 15 years after leaving Coronation Street