Peppa Pig's brother George will face new health diagnosis in important new episodes

Peppa Pig's little brother will be diagnosed with a health condition in new episodes. Picture: SG/Peppa Pig

By Zoe Adams

Popular kids TV show Peppa Pig is adding more diversity to its episodes as middle child George is told he has a life-changing condition.

Peppa Pig TV producers have impressed fans with their latest news which shows little brother George get diagnosed with a life-changing condition.

Adding more diversity to their popular series, a fresh episode due to launch in March will see the middle child of Mummy and Daddy Pig be told he has moderate hearing loss and will begin wearing a hearing aid.

The new shows, which begin with an episode called Hearing Test, will see George's family learn of his condition during a routine doctor's check up.

It then goes on to explore him being fitted with a hearing aid and we'll see him experience new noises such as the classic splashing in muddy puddles. There will also be an emotional scene where he says sister Peppa's name for the first time.

During the new episodes, George will visit an audiologist which will be voiced by Gladiator Fury, also known as Jodie Ounsley, who is deaf with a cochlear implant.

Sharing the proud news on Instagram, she wrote: "The secret is finally out. My heart feels so full sharing this…I’m beyond proud to be part of an upcoming episode of Peppa Pig, playing an audiologist and sharing the news that little George is moderately deaf.

"This story is so close to heart. Thinking about my own journey and everything my parents went through in those early days, I can’t help but feel that something like this back then could have meant so much.

"Representation truly matters, especially for little ones who are still learning to understand themselves and their place in the world. I’m so excited to see this story help bring awareness, start conversations and hopefully encourage deaf kids to feel proud of who they are."

In what is a positive new storyline for Pepper Pig, many have praised the show for helping represent and understand families who have been through similar experiences.

Peppa Pig producers have worked alongside experts from the National Deaf Children’s Society to ensure their storyline fully represents childhood hearing loss in an age-appropriate way.

The new Pepper Pig episodes will air in on March 9th on Milkshake, Channel 5.

